Nehha, Ankita And Their Gorgeous Nauvaris

Ganesh Utsav is the perfect occasion to bring out your nauvari saris.

The nine-yard drape is worn on festive occasions and weddings and, while it may seem like a task to wear it (not to worry, this video will show you exactly how to do it), it's very easy to manage.

Let the next few days offer you the opportunity to recreate the stunning Marathi mulgi look.

IMAGE: A nath, traditional jewellery, green bangles, a gajra and a lovely nauvari... Nehha Pendse's bridal avatar can be replicated for a house visit during Ganeshotsav.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonalee Kulkarni looks gorgeous in a Maharashtrian style drape which she pairs with brown Kolhapuri chappals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonalee Kulkarni/Instagram

IMAGE: That's Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat desi Ganeshotsav look; Priya chooses a turmeric yellow, just perfect for the occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar chooses a black and red number which she teams with pearls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

IMAGE: A throwback to Kajol in the nauvari is a must! She essayed the role of the pretty baiko effortlessly and wowed in shades of purple, red and gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior