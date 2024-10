Last updated on: October 17, 2024 10:39 IST

Dushara Vijayan signed on for an engineering course but soon realised her interests lay elsewhere and she became a student of fashion.

Her sense of style is evident in her pictures; the Vettaiyan actor is effortlessly gorgeous.

IMAGE: Dushara's spellbinding in a sequinned, champagne-coloured ensemble.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Dushara Vijayan/Instagram

IMAGE: Hair trinkets and a statement ring can amp up the simplest of outfits.

IMAGE: That's how you make a statement with stacked necklaces.

IMAGE: Why denim jeans and corduroy jackets are best friends.

IMAGE: Dushara shows us how smoky eyes and pastels can make a winning combo.

IMAGE: What a lovely option for a party or a celebration.

IMAGE: When you plan to wear denim on denim, don't forget to add those swanky sunglasses.