Janhvi Goes For Gold At TIFF

Janhvi Kapoor is having a golden moment at the Toronto International Film Festival, and she captures it perfectly by wearing a gown of the same colour.

Her cousin and stylist Rhea Kapoor shares pictures from Janhvi's second appearance at TIFF, and writes, '@janhvikapoor wears Prada Spring 2004 at @tiff_net The spring 2004 collection saw Miuccia Prada celebrate the feminine with an interpretation of the sari in a 1950s silhouette.'

'She pairs the look with a slender heel inspired by the Kolhapuri chappal made right here in the motherland by the ever talented @aprajitatoor.'

For her first look at TIFF, Janhvi had chosen a wow Kashmiri look.

Janhvi is at the festival to showcase her new film, Homebound.

For the Homebound premiere, Janhvi picks a polka dotted white gown from Miu Miu, standing out from her handsome co-stars, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan stars in this touching story about migrant workers during the COVID pandemic.

"It feels amazing to be in the spotlight for Homebound. Cannes gave us an overwhelming response, and I feel truly grateful for the love and appreciation we received there. To now be heading to Toronto is a dream. I'm enjoying every bit of this global attention," Vishal tells ANI.

Meet the Homebound team: Producers Somen Mishra, Marijke Desouza, Ishaan Khatter, Director Neeraj Ghaywan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa and Producer Apoorva Mehta.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff