HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Janhvi Goes For Gold At TIFF

Janhvi Goes For Gold At TIFF

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 11, 2025 12:07 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is having a golden moment at the Toronto International Film Festival, and she captures it perfectly by wearing a gown of the same colour.

Her cousin and stylist Rhea Kapoor shares pictures from Janhvi's second appearance at TIFF, and writes, '@janhvikapoor wears Prada Spring 2004 at @tiff_net The spring 2004 collection saw Miuccia Prada celebrate the feminine with an interpretation of the sari in a 1950s silhouette.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

'She pairs the look with a slender heel inspired by the Kolhapuri chappal made right here in the motherland by the ever talented @aprajitatoor.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

For her first look at TIFF, Janhvi had chosen a wow Kashmiri look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi is at the festival to showcase her new film, Homebound.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Like Janhvi's gold look? Vote!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

For the Homebound premiere, Janhvi picks a polka dotted white gown from Miu Miu, standing out from her handsome co-stars, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Like Janhvi's look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Ishaan stars in this touching story about migrant workers during the COVID pandemic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

"It feels amazing to be in the spotlight for Homebound. Cannes gave us an overwhelming response, and I feel truly grateful for the love and appreciation we received there. To now be heading to Toronto is a dream. I'm enjoying every bit of this global attention," Vishal tells ANI.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Meet the Homebound team: Producers Somen Mishra, Marijke Desouza, Ishaan Khatter, Director Neeraj Ghaywan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa and Producer Apoorva Mehta.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Like Janhvi's Kashmiri Look? VOTE!
Like Janhvi's Kashmiri Look? VOTE!
Like Huma's Looks At TIFF? VOTE!
Like Huma's Looks At TIFF? VOTE!
Gandhi Starts With A Kiss In Toronto
Gandhi Starts With A Kiss In Toronto
The Human Story That Will Stun Cannes
The Human Story That Will Stun Cannes
'Only Acknowledged Dalit In Hindi Cinema History'
'Only Acknowledged Dalit In Hindi Cinema History'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

webstory image 2

8 Healthy Quinoa Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi Plants Tree in Raebareli Village2:14

Rahul Gandhi Plants Tree in Raebareli Village

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!1:17

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!

Style Queens! Tamannaah and Pragya sizzle!1:14

Style Queens! Tamannaah and Pragya sizzle!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV