Like Janhvi's Kashmiri Look? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor obviously knows how to impress at international film festivals.

After winning hearts with her princess look in Cannes, the actor makes another gorgeous appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shares pictures of Janhvi's look and explains it: 'Janhvi wears a resham sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, inspired by the colours and motifs of jamavar, paired with an antique jamavar shawl from the stylist's own collection, adorned with hand-made silk resham tassels.

'Completing the ensemble, a vintage men's jamavar jacket from the 1980s, upcycled and embroidered by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Together, these pieces highlight the enduring legacy of Kashmiri textile traditions.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Her earrings and chabbi ka guccha are by Apala by Sumit.

'Silver earring inspired by the Kashmiri dejhur, reimagining the traditional bridal ornament as a contemporary homage to heritage,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's footwear is an extension to her Kashmiri outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi is in Toronto with her film, Homebound, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, had received a warm welcome at the Cannes Film Festival, where it got a nine-minute standing ovation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Do you know how the touching story of Homebound was born? Click here to read.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's look has been styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Like Janhvi's look? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff