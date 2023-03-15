Seen A Lehenga Prettier Than Alanna's?

Digital content creator and Los Angeles-based model Alanna Panday is marrying American film director Ivor McCray.

Her mehendi celebration, hosted at Sohail Khan's home in Mumbai was an artistic affair out of a dream.

The walls were decorated with tropical images and the couple chose customised, muted garden creations by Designer Rahul Mishra, with the family complementing them in pastel shades.

IMAGE: Alanna looked like a pretty sprite.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tandem communications

IMAGE: Her hand-embroidered mint lehenga, which blended seamlessly with the greenery around, was a costume out of A Midsummer Night's Dream. And she Titania, the queen of the fairies.

IMAGE: A candid pic of Alanna and her Oberon.

Do check out Alanna's choli with the golden birds.

IMAGE: A family pic, from left to right, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, Ivor McCray, Alanna, her parents Chikki and Deanne Panday in full on flora and fauna gear.