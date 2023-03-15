News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Seen A Lehenga Prettier Than Alanna's?

Seen A Lehenga Prettier Than Alanna's?

By REDIFF STYLE
March 15, 2023 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Digital content creator and Los Angeles-based model Alanna Panday is marrying American film director Ivor McCray.

Her mehendi celebration, hosted at Sohail Khan's home in Mumbai was an artistic affair out of a dream.

The walls were decorated with tropical images and the couple chose customised, muted garden creations by Designer Rahul Mishra, with the family complementing them in pastel shades.

IMAGE: Alanna looked like a pretty sprite.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Tandem communications

 

IMAGE: Her hand-embroidered mint lehenga, which blended seamlessly with the greenery around, was a costume out of A Midsummer Night's Dream. And she Titania, the queen of the fairies.

 

IMAGE: A candid pic of Alanna and her Oberon.
Do check out Alanna's choli with the golden birds.

 

IMAGE: A family pic, from left to right, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, Ivor McCray, Alanna, her parents Chikki and Deanne Panday in full on flora and fauna gear.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Karishma Will Hold Your Hand And Take You To Italy
Karishma Will Hold Your Hand And Take You To Italy
The Real People Who Make Models Look Pretty
The Real People Who Make Models Look Pretty
Tamannaah's Unforgettable Black Magic Woman Gown
Tamannaah's Unforgettable Black Magic Woman Gown
Recipe: Komola Kheer From Fresh Oranges
Recipe: Komola Kheer From Fresh Oranges
Ashwin back as World No 1 Test bowler!
Ashwin back as World No 1 Test bowler!
India had 12 of 15 most polluted cities in 2022: Report
India had 12 of 15 most polluted cities in 2022: Report
Amid strained ties, India invites Pak for SCO meeting
Amid strained ties, India invites Pak for SCO meeting

More like this

Evil Dressing: Waluscha Is A Dark Princess In Black

Evil Dressing: Waluscha Is A Dark Princess In Black

Models Throw A Happy Beach Bash On The Runway

Models Throw A Happy Beach Bash On The Runway

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances