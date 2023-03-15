Karishma Will Transport You To Italy

Flowers never fail to bring a smile to designer Ranna Gill's face.

That's why her Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI collection was her living floral fantasy.

'The name Casa dei Fiori comes from my travels through Italy. That's where I cherished my time amidst sprawling estates with cobblestone roads, manicured lawns, and dazzling gardens', said the designer, who divides time between New Delhi and New York.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Showstopping for Ranna was Karishma Kapoor, who strolled the ramp like an eloquent walking bouquet.

IMAGE: Phool Phool Pe Bani Teri Tasveer: Doesn't her standout ensemble, with its deep back, ruffles, sequin jacket and 3D floral embellishments, have the power to change your whole mood today?

IMAGE: Ek dum serious drama in this many-hued silhouette.

IMAGE: True goddess or gilded queen?

IMAGE: Saying it with flowers: She looked like a life-sized gladioli.

IMAGE: Casa dei Fiori, Ranna Gill collection was bursting with happiness and did indeed remind us of the 'beauty of dark botanicals, cheerful bouquets and captured the beauty of a sun-kissed day'.

IMAGE: This was as exotic and heady as fashion gets -- feathers, flowers, bustiers, scenes from Italy, models cascading down the ramp. It all transported us to an alternate wonder world that was full of light and where everything was delicately pretty.

IMAGE: Life Is A Flower: Ranna and her enchanting muse.