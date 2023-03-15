Waluscha's Goth-Chic Vampy Look

Dark Romanticism toasts the obsession for 'the irrational, the demonic and the grotesque'.

It dwells on Gothic horror/fear as well as vampires, ghost, ghouls, the devil and how the world is not a normal place. Aye, aye.

It has popped up in literature, poetry, art and films and its proponents were folks like Salvador Dali, Francisco Goya, Daphne du Maurier, Lord Byron, Edgar Allan Poe, Herman Melville, while the Harry Potter series and The Lord of the Rings lean on Dark Romanticism themes.

But you may well ask, what's fashion got to do with it?!

Designer Rina Dhaka titled her Fall 2023 collection that and sent out a message of darkness via deep hues, Goth shades, emo mood and brazen style.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani gives us a glimpse of the Evil Dressing that hit the stage.

Waluscha De Sousa is the path out of darkness in this 10/10 ab-celebrating number.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Her clothes might be stark and gloomy butis the path out of darkness in this 10/10 ab-celebrating number.

IMAGE: She stepped up the Mrs Dracula outfit with her confidence and grace.

IMAGE: If Gothic is the fashion of deep, sheer backs and flowing capes with intricate sequin work, we sign ourselves on as shippers.

IMAGE: Evil is always so attractive and interesting especially when dark witches can bittersweetly be simultaneously vampy and seductive.

IMAGE: The scrip scrap clothing could tempt the devil. But then The Devil Wears Prada.

Also: What a fine choker.

IMAGE: Knee-length boots and faux-fur tops are sine qua non for walks through the Forbidden Forests of our existence.

IMAGE: She's a Queen of the Mean.

IMAGE: The witches, vamps and dark sirens took a bow with their creator.

PS Wonder who Rina saw in the audience that made her smile go gothic.