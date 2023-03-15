News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Waluscha's Goth-Chic Vampy Look

Waluscha's Goth-Chic Vampy Look

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 15, 2023 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dark Romanticism toasts the obsession for 'the irrational, the demonic and the grotesque'. 

It dwells on Gothic horror/fear as well as vampires, ghost, ghouls, the devil and how the world is not a normal place. Aye, aye.

It has popped up in literature, poetry, art and films and its proponents were folks like Salvador Dali, Francisco Goya, Daphne du Maurier, Lord Byron, Edgar Allan Poe, Herman Melville, while the Harry Potter series and The Lord of the Rings lean on Dark Romanticism themes. 

But you may well ask, what's fashion got to do with it?!

Designer Rina Dhaka titled her Fall 2023 collection that and sent out a message of darkness via deep hues, Goth shades, emo mood and brazen style.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani gives us a glimpse of the Evil Dressing that hit the stage.

IMAGE: Her clothes might be stark and gloomy but Waluscha De Sousa is the path out of darkness in this 10/10 ab-celebrating number.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: She stepped up the Mrs Dracula outfit with her confidence and grace.

 

IMAGE: If Gothic is the fashion of deep, sheer backs and flowing capes with intricate sequin work, we sign ourselves on as shippers.

 

IMAGE: Evil is always so attractive and interesting especially when dark witches can bittersweetly be simultaneously vampy and seductive.

 

IMAGE: The scrip scrap clothing could tempt the devil. But then The Devil Wears Prada.
Also: What a fine choker.

 

IMAGE: Knee-length boots and faux-fur tops are sine qua non for walks through the Forbidden Forests of our existence.

 

IMAGE: She's a Queen of the Mean.

 

IMAGE: The witches, vamps and dark sirens took a bow with their creator.
PS Wonder who Rina saw in the audience that made her smile go gothic.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Tamannaah's Unforgettable Black Magic Woman Gown
Tamannaah's Unforgettable Black Magic Woman Gown
It's Dhoom Machale When Malaika Walks The Ramp
It's Dhoom Machale When Malaika Walks The Ramp
How Nushrratt Bewitched Mumbai In Just A Sweatshirt
How Nushrratt Bewitched Mumbai In Just A Sweatshirt
SEE: Kohli Shakes A Leg With...
SEE: Kohli Shakes A Leg With...
How India Saved More Than 100,000 Lives
How India Saved More Than 100,000 Lives
Retrenched H1-B workers: Grace period to be extended
Retrenched H1-B workers: Grace period to be extended
Arunachal integral part of India, not China's: US
Arunachal integral part of India, not China's: US

More like this

Karishma Will Hold Your Hand And Take You To Italy

Karishma Will Hold Your Hand And Take You To Italy

The Real People Who Make Models Look Pretty

The Real People Who Make Models Look Pretty

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances