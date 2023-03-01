News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bhumi, Shraddha, Shriya...FABULOUS Fashion

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 01, 2023 12:33 IST
From slaying saris to rocking leather jackets, February saw B-town divas up their fashion game and wow us! Namrata Thakker picks the best designs.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Bhumi Pednekar knows just how to make monochrome look good.

In fact, lately, her fashion choices are totally on point: See what we mean? We just can't look away!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

For her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar's promotional event, Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a baby pink bodycon dress paired with a matching overcoat.

Her subtle makeup and minimal jewellery went perfectly well with her casually formal attire.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan channels her inner desi girl and looks effortlessly gorgeous in a sharara set with mirror-work, as she holidays in Australia.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

At Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception, Ananya Panday turned up the heat in a black, shimmery sari from Designer Arpita Mehta's collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

While Diana Penty's latest release Selfiee may not have impressed the audience, but her sartorial choices have definitely got us drooling.

She stuns in her black lacy strapless dress matched with black boots and sleek hairstyle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda shows us how to slay a red leather jacket like a diva with loads of sass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Farzi actress Raashi Khanna's brown tie-up maxi dress with plunging neckline is giving us major bohemian vibes which is perfect for the summers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran is a vision in her designer sari teamed with traditional jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Whether working or travelling, Mouni Roy's fashion game is always on point and we aren't complaining.

She looks chic yet sexy in her black full-sleeve shirt and golden mini skirt with a thigh slit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F is only a couple of films old, but she's already a fashionista in the making.

Her crochet bikini look is making waves on the Internet and for the right reasons.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan looks sultry in a black pant set teamed with a funky designer cropped jacket.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
