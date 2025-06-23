The Ravishing Neeru Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa's fashion journey showcases her interpretation of desi style elements.

The actor reunites with Diljit Dosanjh for the much-anticipated third edition of their classic Punjabi hit, Sardaarji.

Sardaarji 3, clarifies Dosanjh, will currently be releasing overseas only.

IMAGE: The powder pink off-shoulder dress brings out Neeru Bajwa's rosy undertones. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Neeru Bajwa/Instagram

IMAGE: She sets the pool ablaze in a striking wine-coloured outfit.

IMAGE: Transforming into the quintessential Indian nari, she looks ravishing in a sequinned sari.

IMAGE: She pairs a chic turtleneck with her lehenga, giving tradition a refreshing twist.

IMAGE: Neeru is truly painting the town red, showcasing a sheer dress accented with lovely kundan earrings.

IMAGE: She got the maximalist trend right with this gorgeous colour blocked sari teamed with stacked bangles, matching coral earrings and a bird ring.

IMAGE: Shining like a pearl in this sleek ivory sari gown and that huge rock of a ring.

