Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sara's Pretty Hot Vacay Style

Sara's Pretty Hot Vacay Style

By REDIFF STYLE
August 22, 2024 12:10 IST
And just like that, the monsoon is almost over. Come September, it will be time to jet off to a new holiday destination. 

If you're looking for vacay inspiration, turn to Sara Ali Khan whose travel style has a generous dose of glam, comfort and sass.

She loves eye-catching colours and her sartorial choices are both practical and bold. 

IMAGE: Sara doesn't forget to pack cute outfits (and sunglasses) whenever she travels. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She plays the matchy-matchy style game in shades of blue, purple and lilac. 

 

IMAGE: One hue is too boring for this beauty who is a self-confessed fan of colours. 

 

IMAGE: Sara dons on her florals for a walk on the beach. 

 

IMAGE: She reminds us of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo in these beige separates. 

 

IMAGE: Pink for a trek? Why not?!

 

IMAGE: Looking like she has just tumbled out of bed is not Sara's style motto. 

 

IMAGE: Those shoes are a piece of art. 

 

IMAGE: In Sara's dictionary, comfy doesn't mean boring. 

 

IMAGE: Effortlessly chic in neon yellow, she doesn't need an excuse to blend in with Nature. 

 

