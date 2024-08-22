Sara's Pretty Hot Vacay Style

And just like that, the monsoon is almost over. Come September, it will be time to jet off to a new holiday destination.
If you're looking for vacay inspiration, turn to Sara Ali Khan whose travel style has a generous dose of glam, comfort and sass.
She loves eye-catching colours and her sartorial choices are both practical and bold.
IMAGE: Sara doesn't forget to pack cute outfits (and sunglasses) whenever she travels.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: She plays the matchy-matchy style game in shades of blue, purple and lilac.
IMAGE: One hue is too boring for this beauty who is a self-confessed fan of colours.
IMAGE: Sara dons on her florals for a walk on the beach.
IMAGE: She reminds us of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo in these beige separates.
IMAGE: Pink for a trek? Why not?!
IMAGE: Looking like she has just tumbled out of bed is not Sara's style motto.
IMAGE: Those shoes are a piece of art.
IMAGE: In Sara's dictionary, comfy doesn't mean boring.
IMAGE: Effortlessly chic in neon yellow, she doesn't need an excuse to blend in with Nature.