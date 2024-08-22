Sara's Pretty Hot Vacay Style

And just like that, the monsoon is almost over. Come September, it will be time to jet off to a new holiday destination.

If you're looking for vacay inspiration, turn to Sara Ali Khan whose travel style has a generous dose of glam, comfort and sass.

She loves eye-catching colours and her sartorial choices are both practical and bold.

IMAGE: Sara doesn't forget to pack cute outfits (and sunglasses) whenever she travels.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: She plays the matchy-matchy style game in shades of blue, purple and lilac.

IMAGE: One hue is too boring for this beauty who is a self-confessed fan of colours.

IMAGE: Sara dons on her florals for a walk on the beach.

IMAGE: She reminds us of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo in these beige separates.

IMAGE: Pink for a trek? Why not?!

IMAGE: Looking like she has just tumbled out of bed is not Sara's style motto.

IMAGE: Those shoes are a piece of art.

IMAGE: In Sara's dictionary, comfy doesn't mean boring.

IMAGE: Effortlessly chic in neon yellow, she doesn't need an excuse to blend in with Nature.