Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isha's 'a little bit of sunshine in a cloudy month'

Isha's 'a little bit of sunshine in a cloudy month'

By REDIFF STYLE
August 19, 2024 11:12 IST
Isha Talwar's wardrobe is thoda khatta, thoda meetha and very, very relatable. 

She describes herself as a someone who has a 'traditional heart with modern vibes'.

The Chamak actor would ditch heels for the beach any day and keeps things playful with her preppy style. 

IMAGE: Isha's clearly in the mood to paint the party red. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Talwar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She looks shaandar in yellow. 

 

IMAGE: The pool life calls for some wild animal prints and shiny metallics. 

 

IMAGE: She glows in the sun in gentle blue; her only accessories are a pretty pink bindi and a tiny nose pin.

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look like a gorgeous mermaid enjoying the ocean life?

 

IMAGE: When in Orissa, wear a prized handloom outfit. 

