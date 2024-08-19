Isha's 'a little bit of sunshine in a cloudy month'

Isha Talwar's wardrobe is thoda khatta, thoda meetha and very, very relatable.

She describes herself as a someone who has a 'traditional heart with modern vibes'.

The Chamak actor would ditch heels for the beach any day and keeps things playful with her preppy style.

IMAGE: Isha's clearly in the mood to paint the party red.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Talwar/Instagram

IMAGE: She looks shaandar in yellow.

IMAGE: The pool life calls for some wild animal prints and shiny metallics.

IMAGE: She glows in the sun in gentle blue; her only accessories are a pretty pink bindi and a tiny nose pin.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look like a gorgeous mermaid enjoying the ocean life?

IMAGE: When in Orissa, wear a prized handloom outfit.