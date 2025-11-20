HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Sara, Kareena Go Wild With...

Sara, Kareena Go Wild With...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 11:25 IST

x

Move over florals, there’s a new pattern ruling the sari scene -- animal prints.

From leopards to zebras, celebs are slipping into wildlife-inspired drapes and giving the sari a whole new attitude. It’s bold, it’s playful and instantly adds personality without trying too hard.

If you’re ready to bring out your inner wild child, these celeb-approved animal-printed saris are the blueprint. 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan keeps it quirky in a chiffon cow-print sari with a blue border and black blouse. It’s the perfect pick for when you want your sari to spark a conversation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala mixes sweet with savage in an orange floral sari topped with a tiger-print border, black blouse and bold choker. It’s an ideal look for a cocktail evening or artsy events where you want elegance with an edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor makes quite a statement in a leopard-printed Sabyasachi sari paired with a dramatic cape and a maharani necklace. It’s a bold, regal look that’ll make heads turn. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila goes wild in the best way with a neon tiger-print sari and a matching bralette blouse. It’s loud, fun and the kind of look that refuses to blend in. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty makes a full-on roar in a lustrous leopard-print sari draped over a collared, vest-style black blouse. Sleek, fierce and very ‘don’t mess with me’ energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor mixes prints wildly and still looks like couture royalty in a bronze tissue sari with a floral blouse, topped with a leopard-print shawl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Sari Moments
Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Sari Moments
Now That's What Every Girl Needs, Say Janhvi, Sara
Now That's What Every Girl Needs, Say Janhvi, Sara
Triptii, Kriti, Priyanka Love This Experiment
Triptii, Kriti, Priyanka Love This Experiment
Khushi's Indo-Western Looks Are Bridesmaid Gold!
Khushi's Indo-Western Looks Are Bridesmaid Gold!
Suhana, Shanaya, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again
Suhana, Shanaya, Rashmika Make Tissue Saris Cool Again

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

Gujarat announces added support as 21st PM-KISAN Installment released1:58

Gujarat announces added support as 21st PM-KISAN...

Peru studying India s demand for separate chapter on critical minerals in FTA Envoy18:40

Peru studying India s demand for separate chapter on...

Pashupatinath Temple glows as devotees perform lamp rituals on Bala Chaturdashi1:14

Pashupatinath Temple glows as devotees perform lamp...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO