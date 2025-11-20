Sara, Kareena Go Wild With...

Move over florals, there’s a new pattern ruling the sari scene -- animal prints.

From leopards to zebras, celebs are slipping into wildlife-inspired drapes and giving the sari a whole new attitude. It’s bold, it’s playful and instantly adds personality without trying too hard.

If you’re ready to bring out your inner wild child, these celeb-approved animal-printed saris are the blueprint.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan keeps it quirky in a chiffon cow-print sari with a blue border and black blouse. It’s the perfect pick for when you want your sari to spark a conversation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala mixes sweet with savage in an orange floral sari topped with a tiger-print border, black blouse and bold choker. It’s an ideal look for a cocktail evening or artsy events where you want elegance with an edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor makes quite a statement in a leopard-printed Sabyasachi sari paired with a dramatic cape and a maharani necklace. It’s a bold, regal look that’ll make heads turn. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila goes wild in the best way with a neon tiger-print sari and a matching bralette blouse. It’s loud, fun and the kind of look that refuses to blend in. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty makes a full-on roar in a lustrous leopard-print sari draped over a collared, vest-style black blouse. Sleek, fierce and very ‘don’t mess with me’ energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram