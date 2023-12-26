Ruslaan's Sushrii Will Cast A Spell On You

Model-actor Sushrii Mishraa is an Army kid.
A graduate in applied psychology and an amateur horse whisperer, the elegant beauty queen will be seen in Ruslaan opposite Aayush Sharma -- the film releases on January 12, 2024.
Here's what the cute actor love to wear in real life.
IMAGE: It's not every day that one spots such a pretty sight on the streets of Shoreditch, London.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sushrii Mishraa/Instagram
IMAGE: She'll take your breath away in black.
IMAGE: Sushrii knows that an exquisite blouse can add chaar chand to a lovely sari.
IMAGE: 'Have the sun in your heart,' she says.
IMAGE: Rugged yet comfy, it's the perfect way to smile your blues away.