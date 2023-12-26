Ruslaan's Sushrii Will Cast A Spell On You

Model-actor Sushrii Mishraa is an Army kid.

A graduate in applied psychology and an amateur horse whisperer, the elegant beauty queen will be seen in Ruslaan opposite Aayush Sharma -- the film releases on January 12, 2024.

Here's what the cute actor love to wear in real life.

IMAGE: It's not every day that one spots such a pretty sight on the streets of Shoreditch, London.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sushrii Mishraa/Instagram

IMAGE: She'll take your breath away in black.

IMAGE: Sushrii knows that an exquisite blouse can add chaar chand to a lovely sari.

IMAGE: 'Have the sun in your heart,' she says.

IMAGE: Rugged yet comfy, it's the perfect way to smile your blues away.