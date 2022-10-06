When A Dress Was PAINTED On Bella!

When supermodel Bella Hadid stepped on stage at Paris Fashion Week, she was dressed in just a pair of high-cut panties. And in minutes, painters sprayed her down, giving birth to the unforgettable dress.

It's very rare for Bella to play it safe, and this season she went for the kill in Paris.

IMAGE: Don't be surprised if you find Bella's white creation among the wardrobe greats.

The most talked about outfit at Paris Fashion Week, the body-hugging, off-the-shoulder strappy silhouette with a high-slit became instantly iconic.

When the model stepped on stage to close the Coperni show, she was dressed in just a pair of high-cut panties.

And in minutes, painters sprayed her down with a nonwoven synthetic fiber with the help of a spray gun, giving birth to the unforgettable dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram

IMAGE: The look that made Bella happy!

Just when you felt there was nothing better than Bella's Coperni runway moment, she showed up in a futuristic green gown by Victoria Beckham.

The fresh-faced beauty broke the monotony of the look with elbow-length latex gloves and black boots.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Bella Hadid/Instagram

IMAGE: At Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris, Bella pulled off a striking all-denim look with bohemian flair.

She cut a classy figure in a crossover denim bralette, low-waisted midi skirt and a matching handbag.

The addition of the bleached eyebrows was a whole mood.

Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

IMAGE: Vivienne Westwood's oversized cape-style jacket could make the cut in The Rings of Power.

We couldn't take our eyes off Bella's towering platform boots in faux crocodile print, striped knee-length socks and giant rosary bead earrings, all set to become cult items.

However, the PJs are best reserved for the bedroom.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Bella took our breath away in a nude Stella McCartney jumpsuit.

Her eyebrows were bleached, hair worn in soft curls and lips pale.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Bella knocked it out of the park during Thom Browne show in a low-rise skirt and visible thongs.

Only time will tell if her cropped mini blazer becomes a staple in boardrooms.

Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com