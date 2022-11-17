News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Look Who Ananya Partied With!

Look Who Ananya Partied With!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 17, 2022 08:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya Panday is an inspiration for all things beauty and fashion.

She never fails to turn heads and this week was no different.

She wowed in black as she partied with international celebs at Swarovski's special celebration at The Mark Hotel in Manhattan, New York City.

IMAGE: Actress Indya Moore, left, and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, centre, gave Ananya company at the party.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Such an honour to attend the Swarovski Open The Wonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people,' Ananya posted as she shared pics on Instagram.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski showed up in an all-black sheer maxi dress.
Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sudanese-British supermodel Alex Wek worked her magic on the red carpet in a tulle dress and a blazer.
Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Surprisingly, former Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes also chose an all-black look for the occasion.
Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Freida Pinto stood out thanks to her vibrant yellow silhouette.
Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Glamorous, Glittery Sandeepa
Glamorous, Glittery Sandeepa
Manushi Chhillar, Fave Fashion Girl
Manushi Chhillar, Fave Fashion Girl
Kriti Sanon, Style Chameleon
Kriti Sanon, Style Chameleon
MCD polls: 1,100 nominations rejected after scrutiny
MCD polls: 1,100 nominations rejected after scrutiny
FIFA WC 2022: Brazil odds-on favourites
FIFA WC 2022: Brazil odds-on favourites
Kane certain England players will adapt well
Kane certain England players will adapt well
AIFF to provide Rs 24 lakh financial aid to states
AIFF to provide Rs 24 lakh financial aid to states

More like this

Sparkling Star Pooja Hegde

Sparkling Star Pooja Hegde

Girl-Next-Door Kritika Kamra

Girl-Next-Door Kritika Kamra

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances