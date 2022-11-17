Look Who Ananya Partied With!

Ananya Panday is an inspiration for all things beauty and fashion.

She never fails to turn heads and this week was no different.

She wowed in black as she partied with international celebs at Swarovski's special celebration at The Mark Hotel in Manhattan, New York City.

IMAGE: Actress Indya Moore, left, and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, centre, gave Ananya company at the party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Such an honour to attend the Swarovski Open The Wonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people,' Ananya posted as she shared pics on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski showed up in an all-black sheer maxi dress.

Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

IMAGE: Sudanese-British supermodel Alex Wek worked her magic on the red carpet in a tulle dress and a blazer.

Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

IMAGE: Surprisingly, former Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes also chose an all-black look for the occasion.

Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images