Hina, Aahana's Superhero Worthy Red Carpet Style

Meet the celebs who chose high-impact monochromatic outfits to pack a punch on the Elle India Beauty Awards 2022 red carpet.

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra delivered a statement all-pink moment complete with a billowy sash and cute candy floss heels.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Hina Khan decked herself out in a muted green Supria Munjal ensemble with pearl embellished shoulder straps.

IMAGE: The sheer cape-style sleeves and fringed hemline lent Sandeepa Dhar's Gavin Miguel gown a movie star-worthy finish.

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri continued the peppy, monochromatic vibe in purple.

IMAGE: Red carpets are not always about floor-length, formal gowns.

Sobhita Dhulipala channeled her inner diva in a handwoven blue silk Akaaro blazer and a striped sari.