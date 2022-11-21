News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Hina, Aahana's Superhero Worthy Red Carpet Style

Hina, Aahana's Superhero Worthy Red Carpet Style

By REDIFF STYLE
November 21, 2022 09:53 IST
Meet the celebs who chose high-impact monochromatic outfits to pack a punch on the Elle India Beauty Awards 2022 red carpet.

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra delivered a statement all-pink moment complete with a billowy sash and cute candy floss heels.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Hina Khan decked herself out in a muted green Supria Munjal ensemble with pearl embellished shoulder straps.

 

IMAGE: The sheer cape-style sleeves and fringed hemline lent Sandeepa Dhar's Gavin Miguel gown a movie star-worthy finish.

 

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri continued the peppy, monochromatic vibe in purple.

 

IMAGE: Red carpets are not always about floor-length, formal gowns.
Sobhita Dhulipala channeled her inner diva in a handwoven blue silk Akaaro blazer and a striped sari. 

