Janhvi, Deepika, Kriti, Elli's STARTLING Style

Janhvi, Deepika, Kriti, Elli's STARTLING Style

By REDIFF STYLE
November 18, 2022 08:30 IST
Like to be a princess for a day? Even if you're all grown-up?

Well! Janhvi Kapoor just lived her dream at the Elle India Beauty Awards 2022.

Her look was inspired by Italian Master Sandro Botticelli's painting depicting Goddess Venus and the 1989 film The Little Mermaid.

IMAGE: Can someone please get Janhvi a pool to dip her toes?
The actress transformed into a glittery princess as she stole the spotlight in a sequinned gown inspired by the majestic ocean.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: If the torso cutout wasn't sexy enough, Kriti Sanon's royal blue Gavin Miguel silhouette featured a high slit as well.

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar showed up in a mini dress that resembled a lamp shade.

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's soft, dreamy white silhouette is sure to earn its place in the pantheon of wardrobe greats.

 

IMAGE: Karthik Aaryan made turtlenecks exciting again.

 

IMAGE: Is it just us or do you also think that Elli AvrRam desperately needed a belt to hold her outfit in place?

 

IMAGE: Will Tejasswi Prakash's shimmering vest and high-waist pants become the new party staple?
She ditched the shirt underneath and paired it with silver heels. 

 

IMAGE: Khushali Kumar hoped to remind people of ancient Egypt with this dazzling outfit.  

REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
