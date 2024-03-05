News
Look Who Loves Tamannaah! Other Than Vijay, Of Course

Look Who Loves Tamannaah! Other Than Vijay, Of Course

By REDIFF STYLE
March 05, 2024 10:44 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia is a 'coffee addict'.

An 'occasional poet'. 

A 'forever grooving, intuitive actor' who's looking forward to an exciting 2024. 

A daring fashionista who has cemented her spot as a style icon. 

Very va-va-voom, she loves to opt for sexy, rebellious dressing.

And her clothes absolutely love her!

IMAGE: What a stunner! Tamannaah doesn't need a red carpet to own the internet with her outfits. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy jewelsofindia_official/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who wouldn't want such a gorgeous lady in black to cross your path?
Photograph: Kind courtesy jewelsofindia_official/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What a fun way to drench yourself in colours!
Photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor is not always dressed to the nines. Here's what she wears on holidays. And her fresh-faced avatar is stunning, to say the least.

 

IMAGE: Jeans and a sweet chequered shirt... how can you go wrong?

 

IMAGE: Even those who may not like her will agree she is simply wow in a sari.  

REDIFF STYLE
