Samyuktha Is Versatile, Bold, Fearless

Samyuktha Menon is back in the spotlight with Akhanda 2: Thaandavam and so is her seriously underrated style game.

She’s one of those actresses who can slip into an experimental silhouette with the same ease as a classic sari.

Samyuktha loves playing with fashion without losing her ease. Her wardrobe is all about versatility and taking risks.

IMAGE: Vacay but make it coquette. A balloon-sleeved white top, baby blue pants and a massive hair bow give Samyuktha that perfect soft-girl holiday vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Samyuktha Menon/Instagram

IMAGE: When nothing goes right, choose a plain black dress and copy Samyuktha’s dewy glam with mocha-nude lips. It’s the quickest way to look put-together with zero effort.

IMAGE: A laal sari never disappoints. Her plain red drape with its embellished borders and statement blouse is proof that classic desi glam always comes through.

IMAGE: Violet is definitely raging this season. Samyuktha's short violet kurti and dhoti pants nail that comfy-but-stylish traditional look without trying too hard.

IMAGE: That off-white coord with a cropped jacket and exaggerated sleeves sets her off to a good start and the ear cuff makes her an absolute winner.

IMAGE: She reimagines the sari in a black pre-draped style that looks like a sari but wears like a gown, finished with a waist belt. Perfect for when you want drama without the drape struggle.

IMAGE: Boss babe meets vacay girl in a three-piece set with a knitted pencil skirt, cropped blouse and oversized blazer.