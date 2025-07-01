Kriti Kharbanda's Closet Secrets

When Kriti Kharbanda -- she made her latest appearance in Rana Naidu 2 -- opens her closet, subtlety takes the day off.

From stunning gowns to sultry monokinis, she brings on the heat with every outfit.

It’s not just fashion, it’s a full-blown style flex.

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda looks like a dream in white... All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

IMAGE: Cutouts and confidence! Clearly, she came to slay.

IMAGE: Ruched, ruffled and ridiculously romantic.

IMAGE: Glitter’s her love language; rhinestones, her attitude in accessory form.

IMAGE: Desi with a twist.

IMAGE: Kriti’s not playing dress-up, she’s dressing down the room.

IMAGE: Kriti’s monokini game just broke the thermostat.

IMAGE: Nope, she does not want anyone to go green with envy.

