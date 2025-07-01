Kriti Kharbanda's Closet Secrets

When Kriti Kharbanda -- she made her latest appearance in Rana Naidu 2 -- opens her closet, subtlety takes the day off.
From stunning gowns to sultry monokinis, she brings on the heat with every outfit.
It’s not just fashion, it’s a full-blown style flex.
IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda looks like a dream in white... All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
IMAGE: Cutouts and confidence! Clearly, she came to slay.
IMAGE: Ruched, ruffled and ridiculously romantic.
IMAGE: Glitter’s her love language; rhinestones, her attitude in accessory form.
IMAGE: Desi with a twist.
IMAGE: Kriti’s not playing dress-up, she’s dressing down the room.
IMAGE: Kriti’s monokini game just broke the thermostat.
IMAGE: Nope, she does not want anyone to go green with envy.
