News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is Preity Tollywood's New Heartthrob?

Is Preity Tollywood's New Heartthrob?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 22, 2023 08:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If you were to enter into a staring contest with Preity Mukhundhan, be prepared to be defeated -- you won't stand a chance against her beautiful eyes.

The dancer-model-actor is a style maverick in her own right.

Not one to shy away from a sartorial risk, she's been on everyone's mind ever since she joined the cast of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.

IMAGE: She shows off her Kerala style in a kasavu paired with jimikki kammals (jhumkas), a red bindi and kohl-clad eyes. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Preity Mukhundhan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: All you need a simple silver dress and bright lipstick...

 

IMAGE: An ivory lehenga and a burnt sienna dupatta is always a wonderful combination.

 

IMAGE: A red siren, she will leave you spellbound with her vacay dressing.  

 

IMAGE: Love her monochrome take on florals? It proves that blooming prints don't always need to colourful.  

 

IMAGE: Shorts and cropped tops aren't just for the beach. They're perfect for a jungle safari as well. 

 

IMAGE: What a beautiful way to wear the classic black top. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
New Year Style Tips From Nia, Manushi, Elnaaz...
New Year Style Tips From Nia, Manushi, Elnaaz...
Bhumi Pednekar's Awesome Sister!
Bhumi Pednekar's Awesome Sister!
Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!
Priyanka, Karishma Are Red Hot!
The Film Shortlisted For An Oscar!
The Film Shortlisted For An Oscar!
How To Invest In Gold, Silver?
How To Invest In Gold, Silver?
The Year-End Bollywood Quiz
The Year-End Bollywood Quiz
Dunki Review
Dunki Review

More like this

Isn't Taapsee Simply Flawless?

Isn't Taapsee Simply Flawless?

Chill Vibes! These Models Are Headed For The Beach

Chill Vibes! These Models Are Headed For The Beach

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances