Is Preity Tollywood's New Heartthrob?

If you were to enter into a staring contest with Preity Mukhundhan, be prepared to be defeated -- you won't stand a chance against her beautiful eyes.

The dancer-model-actor is a style maverick in her own right.

Not one to shy away from a sartorial risk, she's been on everyone's mind ever since she joined the cast of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.

IMAGE: She shows off her Kerala style in a kasavu paired with jimikki kammals (jhumkas), a red bindi and kohl-clad eyes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Preity Mukhundhan/Instagram

IMAGE: All you need a simple silver dress and bright lipstick...

IMAGE: An ivory lehenga and a burnt sienna dupatta is always a wonderful combination.

IMAGE: A red siren, she will leave you spellbound with her vacay dressing.

IMAGE: Love her monochrome take on florals? It proves that blooming prints don't always need to colourful.

IMAGE: Shorts and cropped tops aren't just for the beach. They're perfect for a jungle safari as well.

IMAGE: What a beautiful way to wear the classic black top.