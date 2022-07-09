3 Cocktails For World Rum Day

Why turn to the classic mojito to celebrate World Rum Day, when you can get all fancy with these three rum-based cocktails?
They are refreshing and easy to make as long as you have the right ingredients.
Trust us, a good bottle of white or dark rum makes some incredible drinks, and won't give you a headache.
Xec Xec
Recipe courtesy: Mayur Mallik, senior bartender and head mixologist at Maai, Goa.
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml dark rum
- 12.5 ml spiced syrup
- 20 ml tamarind liqueur
- 30 ml orange juice
- Orange peel, for garnish
- Burnt cinnamon stick, for garnish
- Ice
Method
- In a shaker, combine the tamarind liqueur, dark rum, spiced syrup, orange juice.
Add ice and shake the mixture well.
Pour into a small glass and garnish with the orange peel and the cinnamon stick.
Havana Ooh Na Na
Recipe courtesy: Vishesh Shah, founder, The Little Easy, Mumbai.
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml white rum
- 30 ml apple juice
- 15 ml lemon juice
- 20 ml cinnamon syrup
- Soda, to top up
- Marigold flower, optional
Method
- Pour the white rum into a tall glass.
Add the apple and the lemon juice.
Add the cinnamon syrup and mix.
Top it up with soda and garnish with a marigold flower.
Mury Thai Boxing
Recipe courtesy: Avril Gonsalves, bar manager, Kyma, Mumbai
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 45ml white rum
- 10 ml sweet and sour syrup, combining sugar and water with lemon juice
- 4-5 mint leaves
- 45 ml orange juice
- 45 ml pineapple juice
- 30 ml dark rum
- Pineapple slice with skin, to garnish
- Cherry, to garnish
Method
- In a shaker combine the white rum, sweet and sour syrup, orange juice, pineapple juice, dark rum.
Muddle or mash the mint leaves and add it into the mixture.
Shake well and pour it into a Collins glass.&
Garnish with a slice of pineapple and a cherry.