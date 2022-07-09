3 Cocktails For World Rum Day

Why turn to the classic mojito to celebrate World Rum Day, when you can get all fancy with these three rum-based cocktails?

They are refreshing and easy to make as long as you have the right ingredients.

Trust us, a good bottle of white or dark rum makes some incredible drinks, and won't give you a headache.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maai, Goa

Xec Xec

Recipe courtesy: Mayur Mallik, senior bartender and head mixologist at Maai, Goa.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml dark rum

12.5 ml spiced syrup

20 ml tamarind liqueur

30 ml orange juice

Orange peel, for garnish

Burnt cinnamon stick, for garnish

Ice

Method

In a shaker, combine the tamarind liqueur, dark rum, spiced syrup, orange juice.

Add ice and shake the mixture well.

Pour into a small glass and garnish with the orange peel and the cinnamon stick.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Little Easy

Havana Ooh Na Na

Recipe courtesy: Vishesh Shah, founder, The Little Easy, Mumbai.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml white rum

30 ml apple juice

15 ml lemon juice

20 ml cinnamon syrup

Soda, to top up

Marigold flower, optional

Method

Pour the white rum into a tall glass.

Add the apple and the lemon juice.

Add the cinnamon syrup and mix.

Top it up with soda and garnish with a marigold flower.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kyma

Mury Thai Boxing

Recipe courtesy: Avril Gonsalves, bar manager, Kyma, Mumbai

Serves: 1

Ingredients

45ml white rum

10 ml sweet and sour syrup, combining sugar and water with lemon juice

4-5 mint leaves

45 ml orange juice

45 ml pineapple juice

30 ml dark rum

Pineapple slice with skin, to garnish

Cherry, to garnish

Method