Recipes: Detox Drinks With Aloe Vera

Two natural, organic, detoxifying, health drinks from Chef Jerson Fernandes.
Green Goddess
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 1 chilled cucumber, cut into 2-3 slices + 2-3 thin slices, cut lengthwise
- ½ orange rind
- 10-15 leaves mint
- 1 glass tender coconut water
- 10 gm aloe vera gel
Method
- Muddle (mix) the mint leaves and the orange rind using a mortar and pestle.
In a shaker or bowl mix it with the tender coconut water and aloe vera gel.
Add a few pieces of the chopped cucumber and shake/stir.
Pour into a glass and garnish with the thin slices of cucumber.
Cactus Jack
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 2-3 tbsp chopped chilled cucumber
- 100 ml cucumber juice
- 10 gm orange rind, roughly chopped
- 10-15 leaves mint leaves
- 25 gm dark chocolate, melted
- 2 tbsp aloe vera gel
Method
- In a bowl mix the dark chocolate with the aloe vera gel and cucumber juice.
Add the chopped cucumber, mint leaves, orange rind.
Give it a good stir, pour it into a glass and serve chilled.
Chef Jerson Fernandes is the executive chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.