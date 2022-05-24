News
Recipes: Detox Drinks With Aloe Vera

Recipes: Detox Drinks With Aloe Vera

By JERSON FERNANDES
May 24, 2022 12:54 IST
Two natural, organic, detoxifying, health drinks from Chef Jerson Fernandes.

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Green Goddess

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 1 chilled cucumber, cut into 2-3 slices + 2-3 thin slices, cut lengthwise
  • ½ orange rind
  • 10-15 leaves mint
  • 1 glass tender coconut water
  • 10 gm aloe vera gel

Method

  • Muddle (mix) the mint leaves and the orange rind using a mortar and pestle.
    In a shaker or bowl mix it with the tender coconut water and aloe vera gel.
    Add a few pieces of the chopped cucumber and shake/stir.
    Pour into a glass and garnish with the thin slices of cucumber.

 

Cactus Jack

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 2-3 tbsp chopped chilled cucumber
  • 100 ml cucumber juice
  • 10 gm orange rind, roughly chopped
  • 10-15 leaves mint leaves
  • 25 gm dark chocolate, melted
  • 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method

  • In a bowl mix the dark chocolate with the aloe vera gel and cucumber juice.
    Add the chopped cucumber, mint leaves, orange rind.
    Give it a good stir, pour it into a glass and serve chilled.

Chef Jerson Fernandes is the executive chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.

JERSON FERNANDES
