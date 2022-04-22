News
Sheebo Haldar's Mango Cocktails

By SHEEBO HALDAR
April 22, 2022 12:39 IST
Mango lovers, get your weekend party started with these wonderfully refreshing rum-based cocktails by mixologist Sheebo Haldar.

The Pickled Mangorita is a vibrant, fruity drink made with mango pulp and rum.

Cool off with the Raw Mango and Jaljira Daiquiri that combines the sourness of raw mangoes with tangy jaljeera.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Esora Wine and Bistro

Raw Mango and Jaljira Daiquiri

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Bacardi rum
  • 3-4 chunks raw mango
  • 1 tbsp jaljeera powder
  • A salt-rimmed martini glass

To garnish

  • Slice of raw mango
  • Mint
  • Pinch of jaljeera

Method

  • Put all the ingredients in a mixer and blend until you get a slushy texture.
    Pour the drink into a salt-rimmed martini glass.
    Garnish with a slice of raw mango and mint.
    Sprinkle some jaljeera and serve.

Pickled Mangorita

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Bacardi rum
  • 90 ml fresh mango pulp
  • 1 tsp mango pickle
  • 1 tbsp sugar syrup, adjust to taste
  • Lime, cut in half
  • Chilly, coriander and salt-rimmed margarita glass
  • Ice

To garnish

  • Green dhania or coriander or cilantro
  • Slices raw mango
  • A lemon wedge

Method

  • Combine fresh mango pulp, rum and mango pickle in a shaker.
    Add the sugar syrup and a squeeze of lemon.
    Add ice and shake well.
    Pour it into a chilly, coriander and salt-rimmed margarita glass.
    Garnish with few coriander leaves, slices of raw mango and a lemon wedge.
    Serve chilled.

Note: To coat the glasses, fill a bowl with salt and any powdered spice you're using. Make sure the glass fits into the bowl. 

Holding the glass upside down, place the rim into the bowl and gently rotate the glass so that the outer edge is well-coated.

You may need to moisten the rim with some rum or any alcohol that is being used in the drink.

Shake off any excess salt or chilly powder, and straighten the glass.

Sheebo Haldar is the mixologist at Esora Wine and Bistro, Mumbai.

SHEEBO HALDAR
