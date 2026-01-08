HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Rukmini's Style File Is Anything But Toxic

Rukmini's Style File Is Anything But Toxic

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2026 13:59 IST

x

Ever since her stint in Kantara 2 and now her much-awaited release Toxic, starring the formidable Yash, Rukmini Vasanth is firmly on the audience’s radar for her performances as well as her fashion choices.

There’s a certain confidence in the way she dresses. It is never loud, never forced but always intentional. Whether she’s experimenting with accessories, reworking traditional looks or leaning into vintage glam, Rukmini’s looks feel personal.

Here’s how she’s been making fashion choices that stay with you long after you’ve scrolled past the picture. 

IMAGE: Rukmini proves that a simple outfit can be instantly elevated with the right accessories. A printed silk bandana tied just right and statement metallic gold earrings turn a basic look into a full fashion moment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She channels retro glam in a bell-sleeved black sequinned gown, complete with matching gloves and a sweeping train. The shiny head scarf seals the deal.

 

IMAGE: Wrapped in a bronze silk sari, Rukmini leans into timeless charm. Matching bangles keep it cohesive while fresh red roses tucked into her hair add that cinematic touch.

 

IMAGE: In a funky coord set with a peplum shirt and long skirt splashed with neon prints, she shows her playful side and reminds us that fashion should be fun.

 

IMAGE: Rukmini updates a traditional south Indian sari by draping it over a strapless blouse. Finished with kanautis and a maang tikka, the look feels rooted yet current.

 

IMAGE: An orange silk gown paired with a dupatta doubles up as inspiration for reworking an old sari. Proof that heirloom pieces can feel brand new.

 

IMAGE: Rukmini layers a white shirt with a brinjal-coloured embroidered jacket, offering a fresh take on classic draping.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Rukmini VasanthToxic

RELATED STORIES

Nusrat Jahan, The Politician Who Set The Ramp On Fire
Nusrat Jahan, The Politician Who Set The Ramp On Fire
Pooja And Her Multiple Personalities!
Pooja And Her Multiple Personalities!
Nitibha And Her Many Moods
Nitibha And Her Many Moods
Meet Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhi's Stylish Bahu
Meet Aviva Baig, Priyanka Gandhi's Stylish Bahu
Neha's Style Guide For Office Baddies
Neha's Style Guide For Office Baddies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty0:38

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty

SPOTTED: Salman Khan at Mumbai airport1:07

SPOTTED: Salman Khan at Mumbai airport

CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:12

CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO