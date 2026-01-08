Rukmini's Style File Is Anything But Toxic

Ever since her stint in Kantara 2 and now her much-awaited release Toxic, starring the formidable Yash, Rukmini Vasanth is firmly on the audience’s radar for her performances as well as her fashion choices.

There’s a certain confidence in the way she dresses. It is never loud, never forced but always intentional. Whether she’s experimenting with accessories, reworking traditional looks or leaning into vintage glam, Rukmini’s looks feel personal.

Here’s how she’s been making fashion choices that stay with you long after you’ve scrolled past the picture.

IMAGE: Rukmini proves that a simple outfit can be instantly elevated with the right accessories. A printed silk bandana tied just right and statement metallic gold earrings turn a basic look into a full fashion moment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

IMAGE: She channels retro glam in a bell-sleeved black sequinned gown, complete with matching gloves and a sweeping train. The shiny head scarf seals the deal.

IMAGE: Wrapped in a bronze silk sari, Rukmini leans into timeless charm. Matching bangles keep it cohesive while fresh red roses tucked into her hair add that cinematic touch.

IMAGE: In a funky coord set with a peplum shirt and long skirt splashed with neon prints, she shows her playful side and reminds us that fashion should be fun.

IMAGE: Rukmini updates a traditional south Indian sari by draping it over a strapless blouse. Finished with kanautis and a maang tikka, the look feels rooted yet current.

IMAGE: An orange silk gown paired with a dupatta doubles up as inspiration for reworking an old sari. Proof that heirloom pieces can feel brand new.

IMAGE: Rukmini layers a white shirt with a brinjal-coloured embroidered jacket, offering a fresh take on classic draping.