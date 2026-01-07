HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pooja And Her Multiple Personalities!

Pooja And Her Multiple Personalities!

January 07, 2026

If fashion had a personality switch button, Pooja Hegde would be pressing it every day and winning every single time.

From coffee runs that look styled for the paps to saris worn in ways we didn’t know were allowed, the Raja Saab actress keeps fashion exciting, unpredictable and very her. She quickly switches from soft and romantic to sharp, experimental and runway-ready.

Safe to say, when Pooja gets dressed, it’s never boring. 

IMAGE: Pooja turns a simple coffee run into a mini fashion moment in a floral top and a long denim skirt with a dangerous slit. The vintage sunnies and Prada bag feel like a cherry on top. All photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This sari clearly didn’t come to play. Draped like a gown over a strapless embroidered blouse, the look gets extra drama with stacked jewellery and that bold, graphic winged eyeshadow.

 

IMAGE: Why wear your blouse under a sari when you can wear it over? Pooja flips the script in a corset floral blouse layered over a blush pink sari and everyone’s suddenly taking notes.

 

IMAGE: A crisp white shirt, black shorts, silk tie and oversized jacket come together for a look that feels very cool-girl coded. Those quirky glasses deserve their own spotlight.

 

IMAGE: A coord with destructured pants paired with an oversized, floor-grazing trench coat makes this one of Pooja’s most high-fashion moments.

 

IMAGE: The most balloon-y balloon pants worn with a cropped white tank top is what happens when comfort decides to show off.

 

IMAGE: A white cropped shirt, cropped black tie and sleek pencil skirt is just what you need when you have a Zoom meeting at 8 pm and a party at 9! Add a glam spin with emerald earrings and a Princess Jasmine-style braid.

