Nusrat Jahan, The Politician Who Set The Ramp On Fire

Nusrat Jahan, The Politician Who Set The Ramp On Fire

By REDIFF STYLE
January 07, 2026 16:11 IST

Nusrat Jahan has always moved comfortably between the worlds of cinema, politics and fashion.

On January 7, the actress and former Trinamool Congress MP walked the ramp in Kolkata for Designer B Sirkar Johuree who was unveiling of his latest sari and jewellery collection.

The event also marked the launch of the brand’s 2026 calendar, which features new designs created using traditional Bengali craftsmanship. 

Nusrat Jahan

All photographs: ANI Photo

Clad in a black silk sari with a rich gold pallu and border -- the sari's body had beautiful floral motifs -- Nusrat looked every bit regal. The sari was paired with a contrasting sleeveless pink blouse.

The look was elevated by a traditional gold necklace, statement bangles and ornate earrings that reflected age-old jewellery styles rooted in Bengal.

 

Nusrat Jahan

Other models followed, showcasing a range of hand-crafted saris and heirloom-inspired ornaments that paid tribute to the state's skilled artisans.

 

Nusrat Jahan

The event was a seamless blend of heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary styling, with Nusrat Jahan at the centre of it all.

