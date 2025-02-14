HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rujuta Diwekar's Exam Time Tips

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: SRS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 14, 2025 17:13 IST

Adequate sleep, eating home-cooked food and avoiding binge eating to counter stress during exams were among the mantras for school students shared by top nutrition experts as part of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's latest Pariksha Pe Charcha episode, aired on February 14.

Nutrition and health experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar and Revant Himatsingka shed light on the importance of healthy eating habits and the crucial role of quality sleep in academic success during a special session of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

On February 12, Deepika Padukone shared tips on stress management while opening up about her own struggles with depression.

Rujuta Diwekar

IMAGE: Rujuta Diwekar on Pariksha Pe Charcha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Macrobiotic nutritionist and author Shonali Sabherwal said, "Homemade food is the best (for destressing)... Millets and brown rice can be included in the diet. One should eat a balanced meal to keep cravings under control. Millets can keep you full for around eight hours."

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar added that it was fine to eat the things that made one feel better during exams but suggested avoiding binge eating to counter stress, "especially junk food, processed foods and sugar."

Watch: These three food items, says Rujuta, reduce stress

Videos: ANI

 

Watch: What students should avoid eating, says Shonali

 

Watch: Why health and nutrition influencer Revant Himatsingka wants you to read food labels

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: SRS
