Pooja Sawant is fearless when it comes to playing with colour and she had quite a few fun shades in her wardrobe.

The Musafiraa actor has been making a name for herself in the desi style department as well.

Take a look:

IMAGE: Pooja's impeccable traditional style is a huge source of inspiration.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Sawant/Instagram

IMAGE: Her bright smile matches the two-toned bandhani sari from the Paithani House.

IMAGE: Bomber jacket + boots + turtleneck slit dress... isn't it a gorgeous winter look?

IMAGE: Drenched in festive colours, she goes backless in a patchwork lehenga.

IMAGE: She clearly loves her Paithani saris.

IMAGE: But she's pretty happy in jeans and a neon top as well.

IMAGE: She blooms like a gulab in red.