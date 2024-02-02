News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Anupama Has Fun With Fashion

Anupama Has Fun With Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
February 02, 2024 09:05 IST
There are two things Anupama Parameswaran loves to wear: Indian outfits and her gorgeous smile. 

Purple is her colour of elegance.

Pink -- a colour the Eagle actor once disliked -- is now another favourite.

Forever in a 'summer state of mind', she glows with a confidence that will remind you of her character in Tillu Square.   

IMAGE: What's a South Indian wardrobe without a splash of red and gold?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: With those Goldilocks curls, there is no need to accessorise.  

 

IMAGE: Night out, clubbing, dance night, beach or cocktail party... this sari ticks all the boxes. 
All you need to complete the look is a mini-bag and stilettos. 

 

IMAGE: This kanmani is radiant in brown, with a marigold flower tucked into her hair.  

 

IMAGE: Her cute floral sari is a perfect combo of cool and modern. 

 

IMAGE: She flaunts her carefree, girly style in mauve. 

