Anupama Has Fun With Fashion

There are two things Anupama Parameswaran loves to wear: Indian outfits and her gorgeous smile.
Purple is her colour of elegance.
Pink -- a colour the Eagle actor once disliked -- is now another favourite.
Forever in a 'summer state of mind', she glows with a confidence that will remind you of her character in Tillu Square.
IMAGE: What's a South Indian wardrobe without a splash of red and gold?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram
IMAGE: With those Goldilocks curls, there is no need to accessorise.
IMAGE: Night out, clubbing, dance night, beach or cocktail party... this sari ticks all the boxes.
All you need to complete the look is a mini-bag and stilettos.
IMAGE: This kanmani is radiant in brown, with a marigold flower tucked into her hair.
IMAGE: Her cute floral sari is a perfect combo of cool and modern.
IMAGE: She flaunts her carefree, girly style in mauve.