Anupama Has Fun With Fashion

There are two things Anupama Parameswaran loves to wear: Indian outfits and her gorgeous smile.

Purple is her colour of elegance.

Pink -- a colour the Eagle actor once disliked -- is now another favourite.

Forever in a 'summer state of mind', she glows with a confidence that will remind you of her character in Tillu Square.

IMAGE: What's a South Indian wardrobe without a splash of red and gold?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

IMAGE: With those Goldilocks curls, there is no need to accessorise.

IMAGE: Night out, clubbing, dance night, beach or cocktail party... this sari ticks all the boxes.

All you need to complete the look is a mini-bag and stilettos.

IMAGE: This kanmani is radiant in brown, with a marigold flower tucked into her hair.

IMAGE: Her cute floral sari is a perfect combo of cool and modern.

IMAGE: She flaunts her carefree, girly style in mauve.