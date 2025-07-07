Interested In The Viksit Delhi CM Internship?

What is it about?
The Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme 2025 is a three-month initiative launched by the government of Delhi to engage bright and motivated students currently pursuing graduation or post-graduation.
The programme aims to tap into how young minds can contribute to policy-making and governance.
Through this internship, selected candidates will work on strategies to help transform Delhi into a smart, clean, caring and prosperous metropolis. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 during the course of the programme.
Who can apply?
To be eligible, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:
- Be enrolled in the electoral roll of Delhi or have any proof that they reside in Delhi
- Be between 18 and 30 years as on the date of application
- Have scored 70 per cent or higher in their class 12 examinations
- Be pursuing graduation/post-graduation
Last date
July 10, 2025
How to apply
Interested candidates can CLICK HERE to apply.
