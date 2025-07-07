HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Interested In The Viksit Delhi CM Internship?

Interested In The Viksit Delhi CM Internship?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 11:36 IST

x

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

What is it about?

The Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme 2025 is a three-month initiative launched by the government of Delhi to engage bright and motivated students currently pursuing graduation or post-graduation. 

The programme aims to tap into how young minds can contribute to policy-making and governance.

Through this internship, selected candidates will work on strategies to help transform Delhi into a smart, clean, caring and prosperous metropolis. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 during the course of the programme.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

  • Be enrolled in the electoral roll of Delhi or have any proof that they reside in Delhi
  • Be between 18 and 30 years as on the date of application
  • Have scored 70 per cent or higher in their class 12 examinations
  • Be pursuing graduation/post-graduation

Last date

July 10, 2025

How to apply

Interested candidates can CLICK HERE to apply.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Tips To Get A Job Before You Graduate
10 Tips To Get A Job Before You Graduate
The Intern's Dilemma
The Intern's Dilemma
'Students can be masters of change'
'Students can be masters of change'
'Problem Solving Is A Big Skill To Have'
'Problem Solving Is A Big Skill To Have'
'Create Million To Impact Billion Lives'
'Create Million To Impact Billion Lives'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

webstory image 2

10 Retro Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 3

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

VIDEOS

Nora breaks down at airport as she heads out of India after cryptic post1:11

Nora breaks down at airport as she heads out of India...

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair grounded F-35B2:58

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair...

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight1:05

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD