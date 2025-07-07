Interested In The Viksit Delhi CM Internship?

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

What is it about?

The Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme 2025 is a three-month initiative launched by the government of Delhi to engage bright and motivated students currently pursuing graduation or post-graduation.

The programme aims to tap into how young minds can contribute to policy-making and governance.

Through this internship, selected candidates will work on strategies to help transform Delhi into a smart, clean, caring and prosperous metropolis. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 during the course of the programme.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

Be enrolled in the electoral roll of Delhi or have any proof that they reside in Delhi

Be between 18 and 30 years as on the date of application

Have scored 70 per cent or higher in their class 12 examinations

Be pursuing graduation/post-graduation

Last date

July 10, 2025

How to apply

Interested candidates can CLICK HERE to apply.

