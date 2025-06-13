$5,000 STEM Scholarship For Girls

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

MPOWER Women in STEM Scholarship 2025 is an initiative of MPOWER Financing, a fintech providing student loans for international students, to recognise the potential of women in science.

Selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.

Grand prize: $5,000

First runner-up: $2,000

Second runner-up: $1,000

How to apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must:

Be at least 18 years of age





Be a female





Be enrolled or accepted to study full-time in a STEM degree programme at one of MPOWER's partner universities for the remainder of the undergraduate study and/or for a graduate degree programme





Be an international student allowed to legally study in the US or Canada.

For study in the US, the applicant must have a valid visa that permits their study or be protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

For study in Canada, the applicant must have a Canadian study permit

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 31.

