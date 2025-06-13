$5,000 STEM Scholarship For Girls

MPOWER Women in STEM Scholarship 2025 is an initiative of MPOWER Financing, a fintech providing student loans for international students, to recognise the potential of women in science.
Selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.
Grand prize: $5,000
First runner-up: $2,000
Second runner-up: $1,000
To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must:
- Be at least 18 years of age
- Be a female
- Be enrolled or accepted to study full-time in a STEM degree programme at one of MPOWER's partner universities for the remainder of the undergraduate study and/or for a graduate degree programme
- Be an international student allowed to legally study in the US or Canada.
For study in the US, the applicant must have a valid visa that permits their study or be protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
For study in Canada, the applicant must have a Canadian study permit
How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.
Important date
The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 31.
