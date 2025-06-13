HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
$5,000 STEM Scholarship For Girls

Last updated on: June 13, 2025

mpower stem scholarship for girls

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

MPOWER Women in STEM Scholarship 2025 is an initiative of MPOWER Financing, a fintech providing student loans for international students, to recognise the potential of women in science.

Selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000.

Grand prize: $5,000

First runner-up: $2,000

Second runner-up: $1,000

How to apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must:

  • Be at least 18 years of age

  • Be a female

  • Be enrolled or accepted to study full-time in a STEM degree programme at one of MPOWER's partner universities for the remainder of the undergraduate study and/or for a graduate degree programme

  • Be an international student allowed to legally study in the US or Canada.

For study in the US, the applicant must have a valid visa that permits their study or be protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

For study in Canada, the applicant must have a Canadian study permit

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 31.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

