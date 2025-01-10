Ridhi's Oh-So-Cool Easy-Breezy Style

Ridhi Dogra's personal style is all about boho vibes.

Her fashion game is the perfect blend of comfort and chic -- ideal for those days when you want to look fabulous without breaking into a sweat.

Whether you're lounging at home or hitting the town, you can take cues from her unique style.

On the work front, Ridhi's latest film. The Sabarmati Express, has entered the OTT space.

IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra casts a spell in her black sequinned number teamed with contrasting pearl drop statement earrings. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

IMAGE: She rocks an earthy colour-blocked ensemble that she teams with an interesting collection of finger rings. With bronzed makeup and silver chrome nails, she adds just the right sprinkle of pizzazz.

IMAGE: She looks striking in her whimsical beige drip string outfit by Abhishek Sharma.

IMAGE: A closer look in case you missed her quirky gold accessories...

IMAGE: She dons a billowy printed jumpsuit, stacked bangles jangling with every move...

IMAGE: Talk about a colour riot! Her statement earrings say, 'Go big or go home!'

IMAGE: Pants with a sharara finish. A tube top that will work well as a choli. A dupatta-ish cape resting gently on her shoulders. And that embroidery! She nails the Indo-Western look.

IMAGE: Ridhi looks sweet in this classic black halter top and drop earrings.

IMAGE: Her simple golden tissue suit gets an upgrade with her maximalist jewellery.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES