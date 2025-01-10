HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Ridhi's Oh-So-Cool Easy-Breezy Style

Ridhi's Oh-So-Cool Easy-Breezy Style

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2025 08:44 IST

x

Ridhi Dogra's personal style is all about boho vibes.

Her fashion game is the perfect blend of comfort and chic -- ideal for those days when you want to look fabulous without breaking into a sweat.

Whether you're lounging at home or hitting the town, you can take cues from her unique style.

On the work front, Ridhi's latest film. The Sabarmati Express, has entered the OTT space.

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: Ridhi Dogra casts a spell in her black sequinned number teamed with contrasting pearl drop statement earrings. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: She rocks an earthy colour-blocked ensemble that she teams with an interesting collection of finger rings. With bronzed makeup and silver chrome nails, she adds just the right sprinkle of pizzazz.

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: She looks striking in her whimsical beige drip string outfit by Abhishek Sharma.

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: A closer look in case you missed her quirky gold accessories...

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: She dons a billowy printed jumpsuit, stacked bangles jangling with every move...

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: Talk about a colour riot! Her statement earrings say, 'Go big or go home!'

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: Pants with a sharara finish. A tube top that will work well as a choli. A dupatta-ish cape resting gently on her shoulders. And that embroidery! She nails the Indo-Western look.

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: Ridhi looks sweet in this classic black halter top and drop earrings.

 

 

Ridhi Dogra

IMAGE: Her simple golden tissue suit gets an upgrade with her maximalist jewellery.

Ridhi Dogra

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Komal, Riddima And Their Gorgeous Lehengas
Komal, Riddima And Their Gorgeous Lehengas
Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...
Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
The Glamazons Of 2025
The Glamazons Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Travel Etiquette Tips For Indians Going Abroad

webstory image 2

Oppo Reno 13 Series Launched In India

webstory image 3

13 Least Explored Places In India

VIDEOS

Meet the stunning Rasha Thadani0:43

Meet the stunning Rasha Thadani

Kangna arrives for salon session before 'Emergency' release0:37

Kangna arrives for salon session before 'Emergency' release

Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, zero visibility at airport hits flights0:31

Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR, zero visibility at airport...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD