Sizzling HOT Styles: Which one do you like?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 26, 2022 08:45 IST
Please click on the images below for a better look at the real models off the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Content creator Nishtha looks pretty in pink.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fashion stylist Saanchi Gilani looked beautiful in this purple pleated dress.

 

IMAGE: Model Danish Nazir's colour coordinated separates are too cool to handle.

 

IMAGE: Rasna Bhasin teamed her comfy separates with a black handbag and round-rimmed sunglasses.

 

IMAGE: RJ Kisna cut an impressive figure in an asymmetrical bandhgala and white trousers.  

 

IMAGE: Digital content creator Shereen went for an all-white look. 

 

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
