Sizzling HOT Styles: Which one do you like?

IMAGE: Content creator Nishtha looks pretty in pink.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Fashion stylist Saanchi Gilani looked beautiful in this purple pleated dress.
IMAGE: Model Danish Nazir's colour coordinated separates are too cool to handle.
IMAGE: Rasna Bhasin teamed her comfy separates with a black handbag and round-rimmed sunglasses.
IMAGE: RJ Kisna cut an impressive figure in an asymmetrical bandhgala and white trousers.
IMAGE: Digital content creator Shereen went for an all-white look.