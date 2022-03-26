Sizzling HOT Styles: Which one do you like?

Please click on the images below for a better look at the real models off the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Content creator Nishtha looks pretty in pink.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Fashion stylist Saanchi Gilani looked beautiful in this purple pleated dress.

IMAGE: Model Danish Nazir's colour coordinated separates are too cool to handle.

IMAGE: Rasna Bhasin teamed her comfy separates with a black handbag and round-rimmed sunglasses.

IMAGE: RJ Kisna cut an impressive figure in an asymmetrical bandhgala and white trousers.

IMAGE: Digital content creator Shereen went for an all-white look.