Deepika and Ranveer won't change their surnames. Will you?

'I've worked extremely hard to create my own identity and so has he,' Deepika said.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

It's been a little over two months since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a fairytale wedding.

From their gorgeous wedding album to their after parties and candid confessions, the couple has given us umpteen relationship goals.

While Ranveer can't stop talking about how he's married to the most beautiful woman, Deepika is in awe of her partner's hard work and recent successes.

In one of her first interviews with Filmfare magazine, Deepika was asked if she would change her surname like Sonam Kapoor (to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja).

At the time Deepika replied that it would be Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone.

Well, turns out, that was a joke.

Neither Ranveer nor Deepika are planning to change their surnames.

'It’s not true. In fact, after that interview I realised that it’s a conversation Ranveer and I’ve never even had. So, we haven’t been like, ‘oh, do you think you should change your surname?’ That [chat about it in an interview] was, of course, a candid joke of sorts,' the 33 year-old actor told Hindustan Times.

In the same interview Deepika also revealed why she wouldn't trade her surname.

'I’ve worked extremely hard to create my own identity and so has he. So, my question is, ‘why would he have to do that?’ I think what people see of us is a very minuscule part of our entire being and existence. But at the core of it, we are very alike,' the actor explained.

