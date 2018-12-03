When Deepika ditched heels for sneakers at her wedding reception

Last updated on: December 03, 2018 12:01 IST

At her Mumbai reception, Deepika slipped into a pair of comfortable white sneakers and partied the night away.

Photograph: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

There is little doubt that Deepika Padukone made for one glamorous bride at her Mumbai reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1.

Dressed in a Zuhair Murad dazzling custom couture red gown, the new bride looked absolutely stunning.

Deepika's breathtaking gown had an attached train, and the actor rounded off the look with killer red heels.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

However, post the reception, when Deepika decided to let her hair down on the dance floor, she simply got rid of the train, transforming her look into a party-ready one.

Setting some goals for new-age brides, she replaced her heels with a pair of comfortable white sneakers and partied the night away. Scroll down to see the pics.

Photograph: Courtesy Yo Yo Honey Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

