Post-wedding bliss! Ranveer is the undisputed king of quirk

Last updated on: November 28, 2018 10:35 IST

Fresh from his Bengaluru reception with wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shares his first post-wedding mag cover.

Photograph: Courtesy Filmfare/Instagram

Ranveer Singh made a dashing groom, and Filmfare have decided to end 2018 in style, by featuring the man who owned the year.

'Presenting the enigmatic @ranveersingh on our December cover,' the mag wrote on Instagram as they unveiled their latest cover.

When it comes to (quirky) fashion, no one can beat Ranveer, who is known for his extraordinary taste.

Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, and photographed by Rohan Shrestha, this cover is special for many reasons.

It is Ranveer's first cover post his wedding. Second, it showcases the actor's 'brand new innings'.

In an interview with the mag, Ranveer has spoken about marriage, new endeavours and what success means to him.

According to designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, 'Ranveer makes the perfect style statement in this complete bespoke look that we #TeamMNR created keeping his personality in mind.' We dare not disagree!