Is there a cure for Type 1 diabetes?

rediffGURU Dr Chandrakant Lahariya tells you how to lower your blood sugar levels and manage your diabetes.

Do you know the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes?

Can Type 1 diabetes be cured or reversed with medication?

How can one get rid of diabetic fatigue and exhaustion?

rediffGURU Dr Chandrakant Lahariya is a diabetologist at the Centre for Health: The Specialty Practice, New Delhi.

Dr Lahariya is also an infectious diseases and public health specialist and a vaccine expert.

Anonymous: My five-year-old son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2022.

We are giving him insulin twice a day and his HbA1c is maintained at 8.

A few months ago, I read an article in a newspaper about Type 1 Diabetes being cured in China.

The clinical trials were reportedly successful.

When will this treatment be available in India and what would the cost of the surgery be? Please guide me.

There is no proven and approved cure for Type 1 diabetes as of now.

A few trials and researches are ongoing.

The news from China is very promising but it is at an early stage.

Such investigation trials and findings need to be further validated and we should wait for some more time.

I hope that in the next few years, there would be more advances in science and we will have better treatment for T1DM (Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus).

Anonymous: Early in the morning, around 4.30 am, I have 12 to 15 grams of oats.

This helps prevent low blood sugar and keeps my fasting morning sugar levels around 80 to 90 by 7.30 am.

Is it okay to continue this practice?

You need to modify your dinner time anti-diabetic medications in order to ensure that you don't have to eat early in the morning.

What you have indicated points towards the fact that you might be heading towards hypoglycaemia.

After consuming oats, or in fact anything, the values taken in the morning will not be counted as under fasting.

Fasting blood sugar means values taken after at least eight or preferably 10 hours after the previous meal/consuming anything.

Anonymous: Hi, I am a 53-year-old male with diabetes.

My job is very stressful and being a single parent makes it even more challenging.

Every morning, seven days a week, I have juice and sprouts.

The juices include spinach, beetroot, bottle gourd, carrot, orange, apple and pomegranate, all with added amla and black salt.

My sprouts include moong, chana, carrot, apple, and pomegranate. Is this okay?

After my wife's passing, I have become lazy and irregular in life. I feel tired and exhausted all the time.

Let me know if my current intake is good for me.

How can I improve? I need to be more energetic for my little son. I am a pure vegetarian.

Juices are not a good idea. I am not sure the quantity you are consuming.

Some of the fruits you have mentioned are high in sugar.

Someone who has diabetes should preferably eat whole fruits in moderate quantity. Juices are not recommended even for non-diabetic persons.

A balanced diet essentially means protein, salads, carbs and lipids consumed in a balanced manner throughout the day.

It will be important for you to get a thorough check up done and then consult a physician or dietitian.

Sudipto: Hi, I am a 63-year-old male, obese with a BMI of 32.

For exercise, I do 45 minutes of yoga or walking 4-5 days a week, with a daily step count of 7,000 to 8,000.

For the past 6 to 8 weeks, I've been experiencing bloating almost daily.

As a precaution, I started reducing and simplifying my diet. However, even if I eat very little, my stomach feels extremely heavy and my abdominal area becomes hard, almost like a rock.

People say it's gas, but why does this happen every day?

Could you suggest how I can modify my diet?

Thanks for asking this question.

Such symptoms could be the outcome of many aetiology/underlying causes.

To get started, it will be a good idea to get basic tests, liver function test, fasting lipid profile and other metabolic profiles done.

It will be a good idea to visit a physician and have a consultation.

While it is possible that this condition may improve with some prokinetic drugs, it is an opportunity to review your entire health profile.

