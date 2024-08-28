How To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can be controlled with a combination of lifestyle changes, diet and medical support, says rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani.

Is your blood sugar higher in the morning or after you eat your food?

Does diabetes run in your family?

Are you at risk of Type 2 diabetes?

Can diabetes be reversed or reduced with regular diet and exercise?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani is a practising dietician and nutritionist with over 26 years of experience. She specialises in weight loss and diabetes management.

Anonymous: I am diabetic. My pp is 193. How to reverse it?

Type 2 diabetes can be controlled with a combination of lifestyle changes, diet and medical support.

Some key strategies to help you manage your diabetes include reducing your carbohydrate intake.

Focus on whole grains, vegetables and legumes.

Include plenty of fibre-rich foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains to help control blood sugar levels.

Incorporate healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts and olive oil.

Stay away from sugary snacks, beverages and processed food.

Include strength training exercises to build muscle mass which can improve insulin sensitivity.

Monitor your blood sugar levels with the help of your doctor or a registered dietician.

Anonymous: My age is 60 I am suffering from sugar range 160 to 350.

Please let me know some home remedies.

It is unfortunate that you're dealing with high blood sugar levels.

It's essential to work closely with your doctor to monitor your blood glucose levels and determine the best course of action based on your specific needs.

Regularly check your blood sugar levels and aim to keep them in the target range.

Focus on a balanced diet that includes plenty of vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains.

Avoid sugary and starchy foods that can spike your blood sugar.

Consume low glycaemic index foods, avoid large portions and have regular meals. Exercise regularly which will help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Mehraj: Mam I am 37 years old, diabetic from the past six years.

I am losing weight and muscle continuously.

I have poor glucose control around 200.

I'm sorry to hear you’re experiencing these challenges. Unexplained weight and muscle loss in diabetes can be concerning.

It's crucial to speak with your doctor about your symptoms.

Keep a close eye on your blood glucose levels and focus on a balanced diet rich in nutrients.

Consider incorporating more lean proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates in your diet.

Engage in regular physical activity, which can help improve insulin sensitivity and muscle strength.

Muscle loss can be linked to poor glucose control so ensuring proper nutrition with low glycaemic index foods and possibly incorporating resistance training will help.

