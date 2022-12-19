News
Mrunal, Shibani Have Something To Say

Mrunal, Shibani Have Something To Say

By REDIFF STYLE
December 19, 2022 16:24 IST
Walk onto a red carpet and in that instant -- when flashbulbs explode, selfies are collected and many a celeb gets her/his moment of fame -- she also gets a wee few secs to express who she is through what she elected to wear.

It's a silent message. But a strong one.

The messages from the carpet from Mrunal, Shibani and Rashmika for the Grazia Young Fashion Awards in Mumbai were of the dramabaaz type too.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur is as sleek as a light purple Ferrari in a foil-like metallic, futuristic maxi dress by Rajesh Pratap Singh.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

  

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar's saccharine florals flow on endlessly....
The Dior choker works like a good full stop. Or maybe she would have opted for flowers in her hair too.

  

IMAGE: From full stops to a yellow light: The blue-purple Crocs Sanjana Sanghi opted for must indicate her streak of fun. Nice message, Sanj.

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna zeroes in on a karate uniform-inspired pantsuit. The drawback: Maybe too karate-ish, you can almost hear the 'Kiai, kiai' yells. Plus point: Its a super quick wear that will get you zipping out the door in seconds.

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra is looking on the pink side of life.

 

IMAGE: Pink might make Aahana happy when she is blue... But blue keeps Nikki Tamboli calm. Especially this frothy Disney Cinderella blue and the sassy red lips.

REDIFF STYLE
Ananya, Khushi Make A Splash In Magenta

Ananya, Khushi Make A Splash In Magenta

Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend

Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend

