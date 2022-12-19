Mrunal, Shibani Have Something To Say

Walk onto a red carpet and in that instant -- when flashbulbs explode, selfies are collected and many a celeb gets her/his moment of fame -- she also gets a wee few secs to express who she is through what she elected to wear.

It's a silent message. But a strong one.

The messages from the carpet from Mrunal, Shibani and Rashmika for the Grazia Young Fashion Awards in Mumbai were of the dramabaaz type too.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur is as sleek as a light purple Ferrari in a foil-like metallic, futuristic maxi dress by Rajesh Pratap Singh.

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar's saccharine florals flow on endlessly....

The Dior choker works like a good full stop. Or maybe she would have opted for flowers in her hair too.

IMAGE: From full stops to a yellow light: The blue-purple Crocs Sanjana Sanghi opted for must indicate her streak of fun. Nice message, Sanj.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna zeroes in on a karate uniform-inspired pantsuit. The drawback: Maybe too karate-ish, you can almost hear the 'Kiai, kiai' yells. Plus point: Its a super quick wear that will get you zipping out the door in seconds.

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra is looking on the pink side of life.

IMAGE: Pink might make Aahana happy when she is blue... But blue keeps Nikki Tamboli calm. Especially this frothy Disney Cinderella blue and the sassy red lips.