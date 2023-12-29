New Year Recipe: Walnut Cheesecake

Make sure you bid goodbye to 2023 on a sweet high, and welcome 2024 with joy and health.

If cake is still on your mind, and you've run out of plum cake, go ahead and make some sinful Walnut Cheesecake.

The creamy dessert can be stored in your refrigerator, and it will last you until the new year for sure.

Walnut Cheesecake

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Servings: 8

Ingredients

50 gm coconut oil + extra to grease the pan

150 gm oat cookies

150 gm walnuts

400 gm sour cream

600 gm cream cheese

150 gm sugar + 1 tbsp extra

50 gm corn starch

1 egg

200 gm whipped cream

1 sachet vanilla sugar, available online

100 ml maple syrup

Springform baking pan, 26-cm diameter (a pan with a detachable bottom)

Method