New Year Recipe: Walnut Cheesecake

Make sure you bid goodbye to 2023 on a sweet high, and welcome 2024 with joy and health.
If cake is still on your mind, and you've run out of plum cake, go ahead and make some sinful Walnut Cheesecake.
The creamy dessert can be stored in your refrigerator, and it will last you until the new year for sure.
Walnut Cheesecake
Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts
Servings: 8
Ingredients
- 50 gm coconut oil + extra to grease the pan
- 150 gm oat cookies
- 150 gm walnuts
- 400 gm sour cream
- 600 gm cream cheese
- 150 gm sugar + 1 tbsp extra
- 50 gm corn starch
- 1 egg
- 200 gm whipped cream
- 1 sachet vanilla sugar, available online
- 100 ml maple syrup
- Springform baking pan, 26-cm diameter (a pan with a detachable bottom)
Method
- Preheat an oven to 180°C.
- Grease the springform pan.
- Melt the coconut oil in a saucepan over low heat.
- Finely chop the cookies and 50 gm of the walnuts and mix into the coconut oil.
Take off heat and pour the mix into the baking pan.
Press to form a flat bottom crust.
Pre-bake in the hot oven for about 5 minutes.
Take out of the oven and keep aside.
- Gently whip 200 gm of the sour cream and the cream cheese, sugar, cornstarch until creamy.
Add the egg and the whipped cream.
Stir briefly -- as little air as possible should get into the batter.
Pour the cream over the base and bake at the same temperature for about 45 minutes.
- Mix the remaining 200 gm sour cream, 1 tbsp sugar, vanilla sugar.
Spread it over the cake and bake for another 5 minutes.
Let the cheesecake cool with the oven door open.
Take out of the oven and refrigerate for a few hours.
- Thirty minutes before serving, take the cake out of the refrigerator.
Roughly chop the remaining 100 gm walnuts and toast them briefly in a frying pan without oil over low heat, until fragrant.
Stir in the maple syrup.
Bring it to a simmer.
Cool.
- Take the cake out of the baking pan and transfer to a cake plate.
Spread the walnut crunch on top.
Serve.