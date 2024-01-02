Recipe: Toovar Dal Soup

Here's a simple, hearty vegetable soup that will keep you warm and your belly full.

It's great for kids who fuss about having dal and can be served with warm crusty bread or flatbreads.

Parents, if you're constantly worried about your children's protein intake, this is a fun way to offer them toovar dal or yellow split peas.

Yellow Split Pea Soup

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic pods, crushed

2 tsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 vegetable stock cubes

1½ litres boiling water

250 gm toovar dal or yellow split peas, washed and drained

50 gm walnuts, chopped + 15 gm extra

4 tbsp plain yoghurt or vegan yoghurt

2 tsp harissa, a hot Moroccan sauce, please see the note below

1 red chilly, deseeded and finely chopped

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and fry for 3-4 minutes.

Add the crushed garlic, chopped coriander, turmeric.

Fry for 1-2 minutes.

To make the vegetable stock from scratch, please see the note below.

Cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until the dal is tender.

Add the salt and stir.

Take off heat.

Puree with a hand-held blender or in a mixer until smooth.

Pour the soup into bowls and drizzle with the harissa-yoghurt mixture.

Sprinkle with remaining chopped chilly to serve.

Editor's Note: To make your own harissa sauce at home, follow Arthur J Pais' recipe for Harissa Sauce.

To make vegetable broth from scratch by boiling 4-5 cups water with 1-2 large roughly chopped carrots, 3 stalks roughly chopped celery with leaves, 2 medium onions chopped in chunks, 5-6 whole black peppercorns, 2 tsp salt, 4 tbsp chopped parsley with stems, 2 laung or cloves, 5 pods garlic, 2 tej patta or bay leaves till vegetables are tender and the water is steeped with the flavour of the vegetables and spices.

Strain and use 2 cups for this recipe.