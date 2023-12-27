Recipe: Hitesh's Brown Chana Pulau

Food that provides familiar warmth and happiness doesn't necessarily need to be curd/yoghurt rice or khichdi.

It can be a fragrant helping of Hitesh Harisinghani's Brown Chana Pulau that is made in less than 15 minutes if all your prep is done.

Ideal for two people, enjoy it with papad, pickle and dahi or a raita. The leftovers can be packed for your tiffin the next day.

Brown Chana Pulau

Serves: 2

Ingredients

100 gm dark brown chana

1 cup rice, uncooked

1 onion, sliced

1 tomato, sliced

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

3-4 lavang or cloves

1 tej patta or bay leaf

2 green chillies

5-6 garlic pods

½-inch piece ginger

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp dhania or coriander powder

5-6 black peppercorns

Salt to taste

1 tsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

Method