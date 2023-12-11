News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Tofu And Egg Soup Bowl

Recipe: Tofu And Egg Soup Bowl

By REDIFF FOOD
December 11, 2023 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A lovely, cosy winter evening calls for a soothing bowl of hot soup.

This Tofu And Egg Soup will keep your belly full and happy.

It features boiled eggs (make sure the yolk is runny), tofu cubes, spinach and edamame beans. Seasoned with miso paste, the dish is topped with chopped walnuts and a drizzle of soy sauce.

Tofu Egg Soup Bowl

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 1 tbsp til or sesame oil, preferably toasted
  • 225 gm tofu, patted dry and diced
  • 2 low-salt vegetable stock cubes
  • 15 gm red miso paste
  • 250 gm wholewheat noodles
  • 250 gm frozen or fresh edamame beans
  • 100 gm spinach
  • 50 gm walnuts, chopped
  • 3 tsp soy sauce, preferably low-sodium
  • 1½ litres water

Method

  • In a saucepan, boil the eggs in already boiling water over high heat for 6 minutes.
    Take off heat, drain and run the semi boiled eggs under cold water.
    Peel and keep aside.
  • Meanwhile, heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry the tofu for 3-4 minutes until golden.
    Keep aside.
  • Dissolve the stock cubes in 1½ litres of boiling water in a large saucepan with the miso paste.
    Bring back to the boil and add the noodles.
    Cook for 4 minutes.
    Add the edmame and cook for a further 2 minutes.
    Stir in the spinach and cook until wilted.
    Take off heat, transfer to soup bowls and top with the tofu, chopped walnuts, halved eggs.
    Drizzle the soy sauce and serve.

Editor's Note: Try udon or thick rice noodles as an option, instead of whole wheat noodles. Instead of tofu, you can use paneer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF FOOD
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Beetroot Rasam With No Tomatoes
Recipe: Beetroot Rasam With No Tomatoes
Recipe: 3 Cool, Cool Salads
Recipe: 3 Cool, Cool Salads
Recipe: Shrimp/Mushroom Coconut Soup
Recipe: Shrimp/Mushroom Coconut Soup
Why NBFC business has to hit the reset button
Why NBFC business has to hit the reset button
Article 370: Journey from abrogation to SC approval
Article 370: Journey from abrogation to SC approval
Mountains, Temples And Snow...
Mountains, Temples And Snow...
Not just a legal judgment but a beacon of hope: Modi
Not just a legal judgment but a beacon of hope: Modi

More like this

Recipe: Beetroot And Cabbage Soup

Recipe: Beetroot And Cabbage Soup

Recipe: Delicious Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Recipe: Delicious Creamy Pumpkin Soup

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances