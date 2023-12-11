Recipe: Tofu And Egg Soup Bowl

A lovely, cosy winter evening calls for a soothing bowl of hot soup.
This Tofu And Egg Soup will keep your belly full and happy.
It features boiled eggs (make sure the yolk is runny), tofu cubes, spinach and edamame beans. Seasoned with miso paste, the dish is topped with chopped walnuts and a drizzle of soy sauce.
Tofu Egg Soup Bowl
Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 1 tbsp til or sesame oil, preferably toasted
- 225 gm tofu, patted dry and diced
- 2 low-salt vegetable stock cubes
- 15 gm red miso paste
- 250 gm wholewheat noodles
- 250 gm frozen or fresh edamame beans
- 100 gm spinach
- 50 gm walnuts, chopped
- 3 tsp soy sauce, preferably low-sodium
- 1½ litres water
Method
- In a saucepan, boil the eggs in already boiling water over high heat for 6 minutes.
Take off heat, drain and run the semi boiled eggs under cold water.
Peel and keep aside.
- Meanwhile, heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry the tofu for 3-4 minutes until golden.
Keep aside.
- Dissolve the stock cubes in 1½ litres of boiling water in a large saucepan with the miso paste.
Bring back to the boil and add the noodles.
Cook for 4 minutes.
Add the edmame and cook for a further 2 minutes.
Stir in the spinach and cook until wilted.
Take off heat, transfer to soup bowls and top with the tofu, chopped walnuts, halved eggs.
Drizzle the soy sauce and serve.
Editor's Note: Try udon or thick rice noodles as an option, instead of whole wheat noodles. Instead of tofu, you can use paneer.