Recipe: Tofu And Egg Soup Bowl

A lovely, cosy winter evening calls for a soothing bowl of hot soup.

This Tofu And Egg Soup will keep your belly full and happy.

It features boiled eggs (make sure the yolk is runny), tofu cubes, spinach and edamame beans. Seasoned with miso paste, the dish is topped with chopped walnuts and a drizzle of soy sauce.

Tofu Egg Soup Bowl

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 tbsp til or sesame oil, preferably toasted

225 gm tofu, patted dry and diced

2 low-salt vegetable stock cubes

15 gm red miso paste

250 gm wholewheat noodles

250 gm frozen or fresh edamame beans

100 gm spinach

50 gm walnuts, chopped

3 tsp soy sauce, preferably low-sodium

1½ litres water

Method

In a saucepan, boil the eggs in already boiling water over high heat for 6 minutes.

Take off heat, drain and run the semi boiled eggs under cold water.

Peel and keep aside.

Meanwhile, heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry the tofu for 3-4 minutes until golden.

Keep aside.

Dissolve the stock cubes in 1½ litres of boiling water in a large saucepan with the miso paste.

Bring back to the boil and add the noodles.

Cook for 4 minutes.

Add the edmame and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Stir in the spinach and cook until wilted.

Take off heat, transfer to soup bowls and top with the tofu, chopped walnuts, halved eggs.

Drizzle the soy sauce and serve.

Editor's Note: Try udon or thick rice noodles as an option, instead of whole wheat noodles. Instead of tofu, you can use paneer.