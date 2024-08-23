News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Taruna's Malai Laddoos

Recipe: Taruna's Malai Laddoos

By TARUNA DEEPAK
August 23, 2024 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The first time Taruna Deepak tried making Malai Laddoos it was a disaster. Instead of laddoos, she got a form of kalakand, as the grated paneer turned grainy when cooked with condensed milk. For the second round, she mashed the paneer, gave it a whizz in the blender with the condensed milk and "it turned out really well.".

Her laddoos will melt in your mouth and have a smooth texture. According to Taruna, "the laddoos require the least amount of ingredients, takes no more than 10 minutes of your time to get ready and it can be made a day ahead of when you intend to serve it."

Food blogger Taruna creates a wide and intriguing variety of Indian delicacies and photographs them so prettily too. Have a look at her recipes here.

Malai Laddoos

Servings: 9-12

Ingredients

  • ½ cup condensed milk
  • 250 gm paneer or cottage cheese
  • 2 tbsp heavy cream
  • ½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • Chopped pistachios, to garnish

Method

  • Grate the paneer and transfer into a grinder/blender along with the condensed milk and the cream.
    Blend till a smooth mixture.
  • Heat the mixture in a kadhai or frying pan, over medium-low heat, till it thickens and comes together as one mass.
    That should take approximately 10 minutes, but the time will depend on how much moisture your paneer contains.
    Transfer the contents to a bowl or plate and allow it to cool a little.
    When the mixture is cool enough to handle, divide it into 1-inch diameter balls and gently roll the balls between your palms to make them smooth.
    Keep aside to cool completely.
    Garnish with the chopped pistachios.
    Serve immediately or store in a container and refrigerate, but consume within 2 to 3 days.

 

Taruna Deepak lives in Mumbai and is the creator of the food blog Easyfoodsmith.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
TARUNA DEEPAK
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Bethica's Hyderabadi Burfi
Recipe: Bethica's Hyderabadi Burfi
Recipe: Chef Sarab's Quick Mung Dal Halwa
Recipe: Chef Sarab's Quick Mung Dal Halwa
Recipe: Taruna's Rasmalai Truffles
Recipe: Taruna's Rasmalai Truffles
Anil Ambani, 24 other entities banned from markets
Anil Ambani, 24 other entities banned from markets
Hero MotoCorp to vroom on new launches & rural growth
Hero MotoCorp to vroom on new launches & rural growth
Look Who Came To Cheer Kamala Harris!
Look Who Came To Cheer Kamala Harris!
Where You Can Watch Kalki On OTT
Where You Can Watch Kalki On OTT

More like this

Recipe: Taruna's Millets Ka Daliya

Recipe: Taruna's Millets Ka Daliya

Recipe: Taruna's Rui Poshto

Recipe: Taruna's Rui Poshto

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances