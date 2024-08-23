Recipe: Taruna's Malai Laddoos

The first time Taruna Deepak tried making Malai Laddoos it was a disaster. Instead of laddoos, she got a form of kalakand, as the grated paneer turned grainy when cooked with condensed milk. For the second round, she mashed the paneer, gave it a whizz in the blender with the condensed milk and "it turned out really well.".

Her laddoos will melt in your mouth and have a smooth texture. According to Taruna, "the laddoos require the least amount of ingredients, takes no more than 10 minutes of your time to get ready and it can be made a day ahead of when you intend to serve it."

Food blogger Taruna creates a wide and intriguing variety of Indian delicacies and photographs them so prettily too. Have a look at her recipes here.

Malai Laddoos

Servings: 9-12

Ingredients

½ cup condensed milk

250 gm paneer or cottage cheese

2 tbsp heavy cream

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Chopped pistachios, to garnish

Method

Grate the paneer and transfer into a grinder/blender along with the condensed milk and the cream.

Blend till a smooth mixture.

Heat the mixture in a kadhai or frying pan, over medium-low heat, till it thickens and comes together as one mass.

That should take approximately 10 minutes, but the time will depend on how much moisture your paneer contains.

Transfer the contents to a bowl or plate and allow it to cool a little.

When the mixture is cool enough to handle, divide it into 1-inch diameter balls and gently roll the balls between your palms to make them smooth.

Keep aside to cool completely.

Garnish with the chopped pistachios.

Serve immediately or store in a container and refrigerate, but consume within 2 to 3 days.

Taruna Deepak lives in Mumbai and is the creator of the food blog Easyfoodsmith.