Mismatched Season 3 Review: Breezy Watch

Like most rom-com shows, this one lives up to the feel-good factor to a large extent despite getting a bit boring here and there, observes Namrata Thakker.

It's been three years since Dimple Ahuja (Prajakta Koli) got rejected by her idol Nandita Nahata (Dipannita Sharma) to join her prestigious tech institute NNIT.

She's still dejected and hopelessly trying to keep herself busy by doing online courses sitting in Ambala.

Her boyfriend Rishi Singh Shekhawat (Rohit Saraf), on the other hand, is living his best life at NNIT. Yes, he and Dimple are still together and it's a long distance relationship.

It's not long before Dimple and Rishi actually get together.

But this time, their campus is in Hyderabad, not Jaipur.

Also, Dimple isn't a part of the tech programme at NNIT. Instead she joins LLIT, which is run by their very own Sid sir (Rannvijay Singha).

When Dimple finally meets Rishi in Hyderabad, she realises a lot has changed.

Rishi is now best friends with Anmol (Taaruk Raina) who was once Dimple's archenemy.

Despite being on the same campus, Rishi is always busy either with his project or answering Nandini ma'am's calls, which irks Dimple big time.

In short, Ms Ahuja is annoyed and goes into self-pity mode because Rishi is living the life that she wanted for herself.

So do Dimple and Rishi finally breakup for good?

Do their ambitions get in the way of their happily-ever-after?

Apart from Dimple and Rishi, the new season also focuses on a few other love stories, their individual complexities and how the virtual world plays an important part amidst all this.

There is a new character addition in the story and that's an interesting subplot. We see Rith (Lauren Robinson), a closeted trans man, desperately wanting to feel liberated.

That's when Virtual Reality aka Betterverse comes into the picture.

Rith feels that's the only escape route for him, so he lands in Hyderabad and ends up at LLIT.

While this storyline adds a bit of freshness to the show, it's ridiculously funny how easily Rith manages to get everything done as per his plan.

Some of the characters which seemed promising in the previous seasons suddenly are a no-show in this one and that's confusing.

Loopholes aside, going by the first five episodes, Mismatched Season 3 is a breezy watch with a simple relatable storyline.

Rohit Saraf is fabulous as Rishi and Prajakta Koli has definitely come a long way in the acting department.

Taaruk Raina is impressive, as is Muskkaan Jaferi.

Mismatched Season 3 streams on Netflix.

Mismatched Season 3 Review Rediff Rating: