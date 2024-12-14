News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Mismatched Season 3 Review: Breezy Watch

Mismatched Season 3 Review: Breezy Watch

By NAMRATA THAKKER
December 14, 2024 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Like most rom-com shows, this one lives up to the feel-good factor to a large extent despite getting a bit boring here and there, observes Namrata Thakker.

 

It's been three years since Dimple Ahuja (Prajakta Koli) got rejected by her idol Nandita Nahata (Dipannita Sharma) to join her prestigious tech institute NNIT.

She's still dejected and hopelessly trying to keep herself busy by doing online courses sitting in Ambala.

Her boyfriend Rishi Singh Shekhawat (Rohit Saraf), on the other hand, is living his best life at NNIT. Yes, he and Dimple are still together and it's a long distance relationship.

It's not long before Dimple and Rishi actually get together.

But this time, their campus is in Hyderabad, not Jaipur.

Also, Dimple isn't a part of the tech programme at NNIT. Instead she joins LLIT, which is run by their very own Sid sir (Rannvijay Singha).

When Dimple finally meets Rishi in Hyderabad, she realises a lot has changed.

Rishi is now best friends with Anmol (Taaruk Raina) who was once Dimple's archenemy.

Despite being on the same campus, Rishi is always busy either with his project or answering Nandini ma'am's calls, which irks Dimple big time.

In short, Ms Ahuja is annoyed and goes into self-pity mode because Rishi is living the life that she wanted for herself.

So do Dimple and Rishi finally breakup for good?

Do their ambitions get in the way of their happily-ever-after?

Apart from Dimple and Rishi, the new season also focuses on a few other love stories, their individual complexities and how the virtual world plays an important part amidst all this.

There is a new character addition in the story and that's an interesting subplot. We see Rith (Lauren Robinson), a closeted trans man, desperately wanting to feel liberated.

That's when Virtual Reality aka Betterverse comes into the picture.

Rith feels that's the only escape route for him, so he lands in Hyderabad and ends up at LLIT.

While this storyline adds a bit of freshness to the show, it's ridiculously funny how easily Rith manages to get everything done as per his plan.

Some of the characters which seemed promising in the previous seasons suddenly are a no-show in this one and that's confusing.

Loopholes aside, going by the first five episodes, Mismatched Season 3 is a breezy watch with a simple relatable storyline.

Rohit Saraf is fabulous as Rishi and Prajakta Koli has definitely come a long way in the acting department.

Taaruk Raina is impressive, as is Muskkaan Jaferi.

Like most rom-com shows, this one lives up to the feel-good factor to a large extent despite getting a bit boring here and there.

Mismatched Season 3 streams on Netflix.

Mismatched Season 3 Review Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Lots Of OTT Goodies To Watch, Guys!
Lots Of OTT Goodies To Watch, Guys!
Bandish Bandits 2 Review
Bandish Bandits 2 Review
Tanaav 2 Volume 2 Review
Tanaav 2 Volume 2 Review
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
How Much Do Weddings Cost These Days?
How Much Do Weddings Cost These Days?
Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal
Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal
PIX: England hit back after New Zealand's solid start
PIX: England hit back after New Zealand's solid start
More like this
Despatch Review: Boring Bajpayee
Despatch Review: Boring Bajpayee
Agni Review
Agni Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances