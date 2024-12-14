News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal

Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 14, 2024 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson literally kicks himself out.
 

Kane Williamson's bizarre dismissal on Day 1 of the third Test against England on Saturday, December 14, 2024, startled spectators and commentators in Hamilton.

The New Zealand batting maestro fell victim to a highly unusual mode of dismissal, accidentally kicking the ball onto his stumps during an otherwise composed knock.

New Zealand had started strongly, with openers Will Young and Tom Latham putting together a solid 105 run stand. Williamson, walking in at No. 3, looked steady and determined, crafting a 44-run innings off 87 balls. However, his dismissal came in dramatic fashion.

A delivery from Matthew Potts deflected off Williamson's pads and rolled towards the stumps.

In an instinctive attempt to block the ball with his foot, Williamson inadvertently nudged it into the stumps, leaving him bowled in one of the strangest ways imaginable.

Williamson walked back with his head bowed to the pavilion in disappointment. His frustration was palpable as he had been in fine form.

His wicket proved to be a turning point, disrupting New Zealand's momentum and allowing England to capitalise with a flurry of quick wickets.

Kane Williamson

 

Kane Williamson

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Boos Rain Down On Siraj At Gabba
Boos Rain Down On Siraj At Gabba
Jadeja's Return: A Wise Move by India?
Jadeja's Return: A Wise Move by India?
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
PIX: Rain reigns on Day 1 of Australia-India 3rd Test
How Much Do Weddings Cost These Days?
How Much Do Weddings Cost These Days?
Mismatched Season 3 Review
Mismatched Season 3 Review
PIX: England hit back after New Zealand's solid start
PIX: England hit back after New Zealand's solid start

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
PIX: England hit back after New Zealand's solid start
PIX: England hit back after New Zealand's solid start
PIX: Rain washes out Day 1 second session at Brisbane
PIX: Rain washes out Day 1 second session at Brisbane

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances