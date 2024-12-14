IMAGE: Kane Williamson literally kicks himself out.

Kane Williamson's bizarre dismissal on Day 1 of the third Test against England on Saturday, December 14, 2024, startled spectators and commentators in Hamilton.

The New Zealand batting maestro fell victim to a highly unusual mode of dismissal, accidentally kicking the ball onto his stumps during an otherwise composed knock.

New Zealand had started strongly, with openers Will Young and Tom Latham putting together a solid 105 run stand. Williamson, walking in at No. 3, looked steady and determined, crafting a 44-run innings off 87 balls. However, his dismissal came in dramatic fashion.

A delivery from Matthew Potts deflected off Williamson's pads and rolled towards the stumps.

In an instinctive attempt to block the ball with his foot, Williamson inadvertently nudged it into the stumps, leaving him bowled in one of the strangest ways imaginable.

Williamson walked back with his head bowed to the pavilion in disappointment. His frustration was palpable as he had been in fine form.

His wicket proved to be a turning point, disrupting New Zealand's momentum and allowing England to capitalise with a flurry of quick wickets.