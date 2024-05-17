Recipe: Bethica's Hyderabadi Burfi

Bethica Das' recipe for the Hyderabadi delicacy Ande Ki Burfi is a unique take on the traditional barfi.

Made with eggs and leftover bread, it can be had as a dessert or even during tea-time.

"It is really yummy and requires very little time to dish out," says Bethica. "I bet no one will be able to guess the core ingredient. So, you can play the guessing game."

Bethica suggests you adjust the ghee and sugar in this recipe according to taste.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Ande Ki Burfi

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

3 eggs

4-5 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Few drops of yellow food colouring, optional

1 tsp rose water

1-2 tbsp chopped pistachios + extra to garnish

2 cups milk

¾ cup breadcrumbs

2 tbsp ghee + extra to grease the serving dish

Pinch kesar or saffron strands

Crushed rose petals, to garnish

Method

Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a kadhai or frying pan.

Saute the breadcrumbs till slightly brown over low heat.

Take off heat and transfer to a bowl.

Add the milk to the breadcrumbs.

Mix and keep the mixture aside for 5 minutes.

Whisk until the sugar melts.

Keep aside.

Keep stirring over low heat till the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Take off heat and transfer the mixture into a greased serving dish.

Garnish with the remaining pistachios, saffron strands, crushed rose petals.

Cut into desired shapes once it cools down and serve.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do have a look her recipes here.