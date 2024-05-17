News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Bethica's Hyderabadi Burfi

Recipe: Bethica's Hyderabadi Burfi

By BETHICA DAS
May 17, 2024 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bethica Das' recipe for the Hyderabadi delicacy Ande Ki Burfi is a unique take on the traditional barfi.

Made with eggs and leftover bread, it can be had as a dessert or even during tea-time.

"It is really yummy and requires very little time to dish out," says Bethica. "I bet no one will be able to guess the core ingredient. So, you can play the guessing game."

Bethica suggests you adjust the ghee and sugar in this recipe according to taste.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Ande Ki Burfi

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 3 eggs
  • 4-5 tbsp sugar
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • Few drops of yellow food colouring, optional
  • 1 tsp rose water
  • 1-2 tbsp chopped pistachios + extra to garnish
  • 2 cups milk
  • ¾ cup breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp ghee + extra to grease the serving dish  
  • Pinch kesar or saffron strands
  • Crushed rose petals, to garnish

Method

  • Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a kadhai or frying pan.
    Saute the breadcrumbs till slightly brown over low heat.
    Take off heat and transfer to a bowl.
    Add the milk to the breadcrumbs.
    Mix and keep the mixture aside for 5 minutes.
  • In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, cardamom powder, yellow food colouring, rose water, chopped pistachios.
    Whisk until the sugar melts.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the remaining ghee in a kadhai over low heat and add the milk-soaked breadcrumbs.
    Keep stirring over low heat till the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.
  • Add the egg mixture and keep stirring continuously over low heat till it turns into a solid mass and leaves the sides of the pan.
    Take off heat and transfer the mixture into a greased serving dish.
    Garnish with the remaining pistachios, saffron strands, crushed rose petals.
    Cut into desired shapes once it cools down and serve.
 

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do have a look her recipes here.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BETHICA DAS
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Baked Apple With Salted Caramel
Recipe: Baked Apple With Salted Caramel
Recipe: Raspberry Strawberry Trifle
Recipe: Raspberry Strawberry Trifle
Recipe: Chef Nayak's Banana Kheer
Recipe: Chef Nayak's Banana Kheer
Does Mbappe Have A Twin?
Does Mbappe Have A Twin?
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Maliwal records statement; CM's aide skips summons
Maliwal records statement; CM's aide skips summons
Mumbai man booked in Pak plot to honeytrap Navy men
Mumbai man booked in Pak plot to honeytrap Navy men

More like this

Recipe: Chef Anant's Mango Tiramisu

Recipe: Chef Anant's Mango Tiramisu

Recipe: Taruna's Rasmalai Truffles

Recipe: Taruna's Rasmalai Truffles

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances