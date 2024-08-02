Recipe: Chef Sarab's Quick Mung Dal Halwa

What's a meal without a dessert! Especially towards the end of the week, when the idea of adding something sweet and tempting to the menus is irresistible -- be it a homemade kheer or halwa -- kuch meetha toh banta hain. Dreamy, creamy, delicious, sweet courses make lunches, dinners (even breakfasts!) with family and friends even more memorable.

Chef Sarab Kapoor creates magic with a dish of the classic Mung Dal Halwa and by adding or subtracting nothing from its perfection, she offers her simplified but melt-in-the-mouth version that can be conjured up in 30 minutes if the mung is soaked hours in advance.

The halwa must be eaten warm, post a heavy bhojan and followed by an afternoon siesta.

Chef Kapoor's journey into food has had many unusual stops -- acting, television hosting, cookbook writing.

Moong Dal Halwa

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup yellow mung dal

½ cup ghee

1¼ cup sugar

1 cup warm milk

1 cup warm water

1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Few strands kesar or saffron, soaked in 2 tbsp hot water

Almond slivers, to garnish

Chopped nuts like pistachios and cashews, to garnish

Dried rose petals, to garnish

Method

Soak the mung dal in enough water for about 2 hours.

Drain and blend the dal in a blender/mixer to a fine paste without water. Melt the ghee in a non-stick kadhai or frying pan.

Saute the dal paste over medium heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, stirring continuously as it thickens.

Add the milk and the warm water and continue to cook over medium heat for another 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the sugar and keep cooking for a couple of minutes more.

Add the saffron strands, along with the water the saffron soaked in.

Add the cardamom powder.

Mix well and take off heat.

Serve warm garnished with the almond slivers, chopped nuts, rose petals.

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore.