Recipe: Healthy, Hearty Lentil Stew

If you're on a diet, or are looking for healthy, nutritious, protein-filled supper, have this Lentil Stew.

It's high in satiety value, keeping you full for longer. The stew features lentils, along with veggies and walnuts for extra benefits.

You may also throw in a diced brinjal, chopped sweet potatoes or cubed kadu (butternut squash) pieces for more variety and taste.

It can be had by itself or served with a side of toasted bread or garlic bread.

Lentil Stew

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 5-6

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled, diced

1 red capsicum or bell pepper, cored and diced

1 yellow capsicum or bell pepper, cored and diced

2 garlic pods, crushed

1 tsp dried mixed herbs, like rosemary, basil, oregano and thyme

Pinch paprika, optional

Pinch jeera or cumin seeds, optional

Pinch saunf or fennel seeds, optional

3 tbsp oats

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp (the broth also has salt so add additional salt carefully)

300 gm mushrooms, quartered

75 gm walnuts, roughly chopped

400 gm tomatoes, chopped

400 gm soaked mixed lentils, including unpolished black urad dal, red mung beans and green moong dal (add other brown or green lentils per choice)

500 ml vegetable stock (please see the note below)

Water

Chopped parsley, for garnish

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Toasted bread, to serve, optional

Garlic bread, to serve, optional

Method

Heat the olive oil with the fennel seeds and the cumin seeds in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and fry until translucent.

Add the diced carrots, bell peppers, crushed garlic, paprika, mixed herbs, oats, mushrooms and the walnuts.

Fry for 3-4 minutes.

Stir in the chopped tomatoes, salt and the mixed lentils with the vegetable stock.

Bring it to a boil, uncovered and simmer on low heat for 20 to 30 minutes.

Add more water if required -- it should a thick soup consistency.

If the lentils are cooked, take off heat and sprinkle with the chopped parsley.

Serve hot by itself or with toasted or garlic bread.

Editor's Note: Liquid broth is available in some gourmet food stores. Or substitute the vegetable broth by combining 1 vegetable soup cube or 1 vegetable broth/bouillon cube or 1 tsp vegetable broth/bouillon powder with 2 cups boiling water.

To make vegetable broth from scratch by boiling 4-5 cups water with 1-2 large roughly chopped carrots, 3 stalks roughly chopped celery with leaves, 2 medium onions chopped in chunks, 5-6 whole black peppercorns, 2 tsp salt, 4 tbsp chopped parsley with stems, 2 laung or cloves, 5 pods garlic, 2 tej patta or bay leaves till vegetables are tender and the water is steeped with the flavour of the vegetables and spices.

Strain and use 2 cups for this recipe.

Meat lovers might enjoy adding 2 fried sausages, chopped or ½ cup shredded boiled chicken.